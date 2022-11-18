Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Rockford tackles on-going violent crime with life bettering programs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford leaders partner with several area organizations on programs to reduce crime across the area and make the forest city a better place to live. The city of Rockford shared a list of programs it’s launched that are geared towards reducing violent crime. I spoke with leaders behind those initiatives to find out how they plan to make Rockford a better place to live.
Ribbon-cutting event held for Athletico Physical Therapy in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A business in Machesney Park celebrates its first year helping patients get back to doing what they love. Athletico Physical Therapy held a ribbon cutting and after-hours event at its location on West Lane Road Tuesday, Nov. 22. The clinic offers a variety of physical therapy and rehabilitation services.
Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
Rockford sees biggest unemployment rate decrease
(WIFR) - The number of jobs in Illinois rises over the past month while the unemployment falls. Rockford saw the biggest decrease in the stateline falling more than one point to 5.9%. The city also saw the biggest jump in non-farm jobs adding 7,700.
Road closures, parking info released ahead of 10th annual Stroll on State
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Dasher Dash, and Fire and Ice! On Outdoor movies and everything nice!. The 10th annual Stroll on State is set for Saturday, November 26, and residents (visitors, too) are reminded to plan trips downtown ahead of the big day to help improve the flow of traffic.
Man convicted of robbery stole more than $10K from local banks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces up to 40 years in federal prison for robbery. Demontrion Phillips, 28, was found guilty Tuesday of robbing two Midland States Banks of more than $10,000 in 2021. Phillips hit one location in Rockford on April 7 and another location in Belvidere on May 3.
Ohio man in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ohio man is in custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties in Illinois. Just after noon, police pursued a white Mazda MX5 southbound on IL. Rt. 26 from Freeport to Polo, Ill., where stop sticks were deployed in an effort to stop the vehicle.
Vets honor military personelle who can’t come home for the holidays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With roughly 750 United States military bases, spread across 80 nations, a lot of people serving won’t be able to make it back home for the holidays. This time of year can be fun for a lot of Americans. Meals with the family, gifts around the Christmas tree, and hot coco. However, many members of our military will work and stand watch, so we can enjoy those freedoms.
How to support loved ones with eating disorders this Thanksgiving
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Just two days away, most Americans already feel the stressors that surround Thanksgiving. But what about those who struggle with eating disorders?. Dr. Paula Cody, medical director of adolescent medicine at UW Health says that any holiday that centers around food can be very difficult—especially for patients who struggle with ED.
Woman faces aggravated DUI charges after fatal New Milford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman from Rockford faces charges in a crash that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man. Kelsey Schaffer, 25, was taken into custody Sunday after she was released from a nearby hospital. Both Schaffer and Douglas Lieving, of Rockford, were involved in a crash...
Mild stretch to continue well beyond Thanksgiving
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as miserable as last week was for most in the Stateline, the start of this week has been nothing short of spectacular. For a third straight day, sunshine was abundant throughout the region, helping us overcome a rather chilly start to the day, with morning lows in the teens, to see temperatures warm dramatically into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Man dead after car crash on Fairview in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old man is dead Tuesday morning after a single-car crash in Rockford. Dontay Caviness, 37, was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. An autopsy performed by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office showed Caviness died of blunt-force trauma from the crash. Around 1 a.m....
Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday after Winnebago Co. deputies found drugs during a shooting investigation. The call came in around 10 Friday night about shots fired in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue in Rockford. On scene, deputies discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
Tax debt scam circulating in Winnebago Co.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A non-payment of taxes scam is circulating in Winnebago County, officials warn. The fraudulent “Distraint Warrant” letter is an attempt to scare residents into paying a tax debt—along with a “toll-free number” listed to solicit the funds. Winnebago County tax...
Rockford City Council balances 2023 budget without raising property taxes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Council members celebrated Monday night after accomplishing a major goal. “I’m thrilled that we are once again able to approve a balanced budget with no increase in property taxes,” says Mayor McNamara. “I think it’s critical that we remain good stewards of tax dollars. I’m proud of our City Council and our staff for developing a budget that allows us to live within our means, while still providing essential services to our residents.”
Lino’s Restaurant goes curbside, out of a shipping container
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s most-famous Italian restaurants, is expanding in a way that will be sure to carry on it’s good eats, and 50 year old traditions. (No pun intended). Lino’s Restaurant will soon offer it’s award-winning pizza and lasagna out of a shipping container.
Doctors fear antimicrobial resistance has begun after years of worry
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some medical experts consider it the biggest challenge of our lifetime. The CDC says our overuse of traditional antibiotics leaves us vulnerable to even deadlier infections. As the world around us changes, so do the antibodies in our system. UW Health expert Michael Pulia, who is...
Winnebago County tax payment scam warning
