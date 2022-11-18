Read full article on original website
Amanda Mabe
6d ago
body mutilation of that kind should be banned on children. parents and doctors who support and practice this type of "therapy" should be prosecuted. it's the lobotomy of the modern day.
Reply(20)
18
Darin Weidman
5d ago
Glad to live in Texas where we know this is wrong and have people in place to try to keep the madness out of our schools. what kind of parents would let their child make such a life changing decision before they were at least 18? Thank you Mr.Abbott for standing firm on the issue.
Reply
7
steve-o
6d ago
they talk about the rights of those frootloops ,we I have a right to not play along with their disillusion by pretending their something other than them true selves,I have a right to not use pronouns ,and I have a right to call it what it is confusion and perversion
Reply(6)
9
Related
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
Twin infants rescued from Russia and united with Texas parents
HOUSTON — Two babies born in September and sent to a Russian state-run orphanage are on their way to Texas with their new parents thanks to a dramatic rescue, according to Project DYNAMO. The Texas couple conceived the twins via a surrogate who lived in eastern Ukraine. The woman...
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
Former Governor Rick Perry Says This Needs to be Legalized in Texas
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry has assumed the role of spokesman for the Texas Betting Alliance, according to NBC DFW. Ironically, Perry once fought legalized betting in Texas. Why did he change his tune, you ask? He figures since people are already betting illegally, the state should make it legal...
Tips on how to avoid congestion on the road for Thanksgiving holiday
HOUSTON, Texas — A dip in gas prices may prompt some last-minute trips. But for most, hitting the road for Thanksgiving is an annual tradition, no matter the cost. "We’re going from Houston, Texas to Fairhope, Alabama,” said traveler Irvin Blanco. "We’re going to San Marcos, Texas...
Texans want to move to these states the most: study
We all know that Texas has been one of the most popular destinations for people moving to since the pandemic, but what about those in Texas moving out of the Lone Star State, where are they going?
Roughly 3.5 million Texans may be eligible for $391 each in pandemic food benefits
Students who received free or reduced-price lunch during the 2021-22 school year or over the summer are eligible for $391 in pandemic food benefits. The benefits will retroactively cover June 1-Aug. 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Parents whose children lost access to summer meal programs during the COVID-19 pandemic may be...
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7, at Fort Worth home and then burying their bodies
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Executed Barbee
Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
LIST: Free food, food pantries open for Thanksgiving in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — For those in need of a meal on Thanksgiving because they cannot afford it or need additional help, here's a list of where you can be fed this holiday season all around Central Texas. Austin's Operation Turkey has a myriad of events all week long for...
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
newyorkbeacon.com
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised
We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Buc-ee's Breaks Ground On Biggest Store Yet And It's Right Here In Texas
The new location will be the biggest one yet.
KHOU
Why is it so hard to tell the difference between flu, COVID-19, RSV?
HOUSTON — Right now, Texas is getting walloped by the flu and RSV, all while COVID-19 continues to linger. The problem is all three are respiratory viruses that have some if not all the same symptoms. Think cough, runny nose and sore throat. There are some differences to help you figure out what you have.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Comments / 40