KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rather Wet for Thanksgiving

A storm system will slowly come out of the Southern Plains tapping increasing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico bringing widespread rain, locally heavy at times, to the state late Wednesday through Thanksgiving night. Skies will stay cloudy Friday with widely scattered showers before another round of more numerous showers...
ARKANSAS STATE
altoday.com

All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Mark Hake

Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane

That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE

