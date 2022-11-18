Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief Communications for the […]
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds are increasing today and rain will move in tonight and go through Thanksgiving Day
We will have a little sunshine this morning, but it won’t last too long. It will be cloudy by the end of the day with a slight chance of rain. The rain chance will really go up tonight. It will be mild. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 63°.
5newsonline.com
Deputies give update after missing Arkansas teen found safe
Deputies say a male neighbor found her "walking in the street" and took her home. He returned the girl to her family safely the following day.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rather Wet for Thanksgiving
A storm system will slowly come out of the Southern Plains tapping increasing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico bringing widespread rain, locally heavy at times, to the state late Wednesday through Thanksgiving night. Skies will stay cloudy Friday with widely scattered showers before another round of more numerous showers...
arkansasadvocate.com
Phillips County recount in Arkansas House District 62 race does not change results
A recount in Phillips County on Monday solidified State Rep. Mark McElroy’s reelection victory in Arkansas House District 62, according to the Helena World, Phillips County’s local newspaper. McElroy (R-Tillar) faced Democrat Dexter Miller, a Phillips County resident who requested the recount Friday. He said he thought something...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It will stay chilly today, but a warm up is coming tomorrow & Wednesday. Then rain is likely on our Thanksgiving.
Even with sunshine it will not warm up a whole lot this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of just 52°. After a couple days when we could hit 60°+ Tuesday and Wednesday, rain will move in Thanksgiving morning. By Friday it will be a cold, windy, and possibly rainy day.
mysaline.com
Bridge inspection in Salem area results in precautionary lane restriction
Traffic on Samples Road will be restricted to one lane on the bridge over Hurricane Creek, according to a statement from the Saline County Judge’s Office. The Saline County Road Department made the temporary change after a routine bridge inspection on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bridge is near New...
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
altoday.com
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
Authorities release details in case of missing Arkansas teen after AMBER Alert canceled
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 14-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert search has been found.
Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane
That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.
dequeenbee.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Arkansas
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas lineman arrested after warrant was out for 14 months, Sam Pittman issues statement
An Arkansas offensive lineman is dealing with a legal issue that’s more than a year old, and because of it, will miss some time. Fayetteville Police arrested Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John on Tuesday, and he was released on bond Wednesday morning, HawgBeat reported. St. John had a...
Proposed bill would require Arkansas businesses that pay for abortion-related expenses to fund paid maternity leave
A bill filed during Arkansas' early legislative filing period would require companies that pay for abortion-related expenses to also fund paid maternity leave.
The pressure to park trucks costs us all money and makes a big mess
CADDO VALLEY, Ark. — The trucking industry is one of the largest employers in Arkansas and plays an outsized role in keeping the economy moving, but there's a problem building centered on when all those trucks have to stop. "Truck parking at night here in the city is huge,"...
Missouri Highway Patrol officer’s vehicle shot at during chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper was shot at Saturday evening.
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
Suspected child predator arrested in Arkansas
WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend […]
Comments / 2