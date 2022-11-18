ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WVNews

Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's game...
NASHVILLE, TN
WVNews

Milestone highlights Mark Andrews' return for Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mark Andrews surpassed 4,000 yards receiving for his career last weekend. He downplayed the accomplishment — but Baltimore Ravens teammate Calais Campbell was happy to reflect on it. “I think that was pretty cool. He’s going to hit a lot more milestones, though,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Detroit 125, Utah 116

DETROIT (125) Bogdanovic 7-18 8-8 23, Livers 3-5 0-0 7, Bagley III 9-10 1-1 19, Hayes 1-5 0-0 2, Ivey 5-13 6-7 16, Knox II 6-8 3-4 21, Duren 2-4 0-0 4, Burks 4-10 6-6 18, Diallo 4-8 1-1 9, Joseph 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 25-27 125.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Denver 131, Oklahoma City 126

DENVER (131) Gordon 10-16 6-9 30, Reed 0-7 0-0 0, Jokic 11-15 16-18 39, Brown 7-14 0-0 17, Caldwell-Pope 4-10 4-6 15, Cancar 7-18 3-4 20, White 0-0 0-0 0, Nnaji 3-5 2-2 8, Braun 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-88 33-41 131.
DENVER, CO

