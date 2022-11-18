ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

10 Free Agent Pitchers the White Sox Should Consider

10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Wouldn't Play in Jets Game If Pain Remains the Same

Justin Fields wouldn't play if game were today originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields admitted he’s hurting pretty badly from his separated shoulder. The Bears quarterback shared details about the injury he suffered in the late stages of last week’s loss to the Falcons, and how it feels now. Fields tested his shoulder in walkthroughs on Wednesday and said he could feel the injury on pretty much all of his throws, and even on handoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy