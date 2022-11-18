Read full article on original website
10 Free Agent Pitchers the White Sox Should Consider
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Bears Send NFL Multiple Hits on Justin Fields That Aren't Flagged Per Week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone associated with the Bears knows how the NFL officiates quarterback Justin Fields. Where most quarterbacks are protected and defenses are flagged for being in their zip code, the Bears' second-year signal-caller takes several massive shots a game, some of which are either late or to the head.
Justin Fields Has Separated Shoulder With ‘Partially Torn Ligaments'
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields ended all the mystery about his injury Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall. While NFL news breakers were debating whether the Bears quarterback's injury was a dislocated shoulder, and head coach Matt Eberflus dodged questions, Fields stepped to the mic and told it like it is.
Justin Fields Wouldn't Play in Jets Game If Pain Remains the Same
Justin Fields wouldn't play if game were today originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields admitted he’s hurting pretty badly from his separated shoulder. The Bears quarterback shared details about the injury he suffered in the late stages of last week’s loss to the Falcons, and how it feels now. Fields tested his shoulder in walkthroughs on Wednesday and said he could feel the injury on pretty much all of his throws, and even on handoffs.
