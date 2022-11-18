Justin Fields wouldn't play if game were today originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields admitted he’s hurting pretty badly from his separated shoulder. The Bears quarterback shared details about the injury he suffered in the late stages of last week’s loss to the Falcons, and how it feels now. Fields tested his shoulder in walkthroughs on Wednesday and said he could feel the injury on pretty much all of his throws, and even on handoffs.

