ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Canaryville bikers’ coat drive aims to keep homeless veterans warm for the holidays

By Patrick Elwood
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXrbx_0jF0JrQW00

CHICAGO — In Chicago’s Canaryville neighborhood, they say it’s a case of “ There but for the grace of God go I ” for a group of South Side veterans.

Tommy Russell, president of the Canaryville Veterans Riders Association , said he and his fellow servicemen and women are storming the beach and hitting the hill to keep homeless veterans warm, collecting as much cold weather gear as possible from now until the end of November.

“Hats, gloves, scarves, socks, anything that keeps these guys warm,” Russell said.

SEE ALSO: Community market puts fresh spin on food bank

The 15th Ward at 40th and Wallace is the headquarters for the labor of love.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15 th Ward) says his father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served in the military.

“To assume that government can do it all is not feasible. We have to take care of each other, especially during the holidays and this is an easy way to do it and I encourage all the viewers to come out,” Lopez said. “If you couldn’t make it today, you can bring anything you want to my office and I’ll make sure it gets to the Canaryville Veterans in the coming weeks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBeIl_0jF0JrQW00
The Canaryville Veterans Riders Association collects warm clothing to provide to veterans without homes on Thursday, Nov. 17. (Photo: WGN)

The Guardian Corps of America will distribute the coats and more to homeless vets.

“It’s not getting better. Right now, in Cook County alone, we have approximately 2,000-plus veterans who go homeless and hungry every evening in Cook County alone,” said Anthony La Piana with Guardian Corps of America.

Locals Cindy Diorio and Mary Shadden-Perez said they are happy to help.

Why do experts say children shouldn’t wear a puffy jacket in the car?

“We need to give back and this [coat drive] is a great one,” Diorio said.

“It’s a really great cause. So many people and it’s cold outside,” Shadden-Perez added.

Whether a homeless vet decides to leave the streets or not, the mission is still the same.

“They feel like human beings again,” Russell said.

Drop Off Locations Drop Box Locations

The Village Inn
4035 S. Wallace St.
CRVA will be there every Saturday from 1-5 p.m., accepting donations 		8th District Chicago Police Department
3420 W. 63rd St.
St. Gabriel Catholic Church (after church)
600 W. 45th St.
9th District Chicago Police Department
3120 S. Halsted St.
Mark White Square Post 6870 VFW
3152 S. Wallace St.
12th District Chicago Police Department
1412 S. Blue Island Ave.

WM. McKinley American Legion Post 231
1956 W. 3th St.

The Canaryville Veterans Riders Association Annual Coat Drive for Homeless Veterans accepts the following garments in all sizes:

  • Coats
  • Sweaters
  • Gloves
  • Hats
  • Scarfs
  • Boots
  • Blankets
  • And any other winter accessories
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Community organizations give back for Thanksgiving

CHICAGO — Inside the Boys and Girls Club Chicago, a small number of volunteers have been working all Wednesday prepping for its Thanksgiving distribution. Rachel Carpenter is one of the more than 20 volunteers who came out Wednesday for the organization’s 55th annual Valentine Club Thanksgiving Distribution. “It’s helping the community and being thankful for […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woodlawn holiday food market allows public to pick holiday meal

CHICAGO — First Presbyterian Church holds a food market every week, usually on Thursdays—with this week moved to Monday with a different selection of food, specifically for the holidays. The Greater Chicago Food Depository oversees the market and says it is vital to the community. Gail Robinson from the Greater Chicago Food Depository said their […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Has there ever been snowfall in Chicago on Thanksgiving, but on Christmas?

Dear Tom, Has Chicago ever experienced a “white” Thanksgiving, but not a “white” Christmas? Belinda Montgomery Dear Belinda, According to Chicago’s snowfall records, which date to winter 1884-85, during the previous 137 Thanksgivings there has been an inch or more of snow on the ground at any time during the holiday 13 times, a frequency […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Busy Thanksgiving travel underway across Chicago

CHICAGO — With Thanksgiving just a day away, holiday travel is in full swing. You can definitely tell that Wednesday is the day before a holiday because crowds of travelers have been constantly in and out of Union Station. For those of you sticking around the city or driving to your destination, you can expect […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

It’s Chicago’s warmest Thanksgiving in 7 years

Mild, often cloudy Thanksgiving Thursday—the warmest in 7 years (since 2015) with temps in the 50s, ranks among the 17% mildest thanksgiving readings of the past 150 years Happy Thanksgiving all!! Only 30 of the past 150 Thanksgivings in Chicago has recorded a 50-degree or higher temp–that’s just 20% of them–or 2 in 10 Thanksgivings. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago to provide $500 cash payments to thousands of residents

CHICAGO — Another round of cash payments is going out to thousands of Chicagoans. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, announced Monday the launch of the 2022 Chicago Resiliency 2.0 application.  The program will provide $500 cash payments to Chicagoans who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus — specifically households […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Retired nurse makes transplant history at Northwestern Medical

CHICAGO — Surgeons have performed Northwestern Medical’s first successful combined lung-liver transplant. The patient was 63-year-old Patricio Collera who retired from nursing while working at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in 2019. The retirement was not by choice, but rather due to his own declining health from interstitial lung disease and non-alcoholic liver disease. In February, he […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 dead, firefighter injured in Logan Square ‘hoarder’ fire

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department battled a deadly “hoarder” fire in Logan Square on Tuesday morning. At around 5:50 a.m., CFD responded to the 1800 block of North Sawyer. Chicago fire said one person died as a result and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after accidently falling off a ladder. Chicago fire said […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 boys rescued after falling into pond in Palatine, police say

PALATINE — Two boys were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police said they were originally called to the scene […]
PALATINE, IL
WGN News

2 women found dead after house fire on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Two women are dead after a house fire Tuesday in West Englewood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was reported in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the fire department. This is on the city’s South Side. In a tweet, the fire department said two women were found […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Old Rainforest Cafe site gets zoning OK for weed dispensary

CHICAGO — A marijuana dispensary is one step closer to opening at the site of Chicago’s former Rainforest Cafe. The zoning board of appeals approved plans early Saturday to open a recreational cannabis store at Clark Street and Ohio Street in River North. The permit approval comes despite residents’ concerns that the neighborhood is becoming […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

What’s next for the migrants who were bused to Chicago?

CHICAGO — Three months after the first migrant buses arrived in Chicago, we are learning more about their new lives in the City of Big Shoulders.  So far – 3,687 people have arrived in Chicago by bus after the Governor of Texas, upset over immigration policies, started sending people to Chicago, New York and Washington […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Indiana restaurant owner shot during attempted robbery

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana restaurant owner was shot after a man tried to rob the business Monday evening. The Hammond Police Department said they were called to an attempted robbery at Jack’s Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21. When officers arrived at the restaurant, […]
HAMMOND, IN
WGN News

WGN News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy