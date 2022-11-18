ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's game...
NASHVILLE, TN
WVNews

Milestone highlights Mark Andrews' return for Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mark Andrews surpassed 4,000 yards receiving for his career last weekend. He downplayed the accomplishment — but Baltimore Ravens teammate Calais Campbell was happy to reflect on it. “I think that was pretty cool. He’s going to hit a lot more milestones, though,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Cleveland 114, Portland 96

PORTLAND (96) Grant 6-12 4-4 21, Hart 3-5 2-2 8, Nurkic 9-14 2-2 22, Simons 6-18 4-4 20, Winslow 2-10 0-0 5, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Watford 2-3 1-1 5, Butler Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 2-7 0-0 5, Sharpe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 13-13 96.
WVNews

Queens (NC) 107, Lynchburg 72

LYNCHBURG (0-1) Makovec 3-3 0-2 6, Taylor 3-9 2-2 8, James 0-7 0-0 0, Parham 7-15 0-0 15, Sutton 4-9 2-2 12, Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Pittman 2-4 0-1 4, Savage 3-9 4-4 11, Easton 2-4 0-2 6, Hargrove 3-3 0-0 6, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Ilevbare 0-0 1-2 1, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, C.Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 9-15 72.
WVNews

Denver 131, Oklahoma City 126

DENVER (131) Gordon 10-16 6-9 30, Reed 0-7 0-0 0, Jokic 11-15 16-18 39, Brown 7-14 0-0 17, Caldwell-Pope 4-10 4-6 15, Cancar 7-18 3-4 20, White 0-0 0-0 0, Nnaji 3-5 2-2 8, Braun 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-88 33-41 131.
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (2-3) Grisby 3-10 0-0 6, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Clarke 2-5 3-4 7, Moreno 2-9 4-4 8, Wilcox 6-14 1-2 18, Bethea 2-6 0-0 4, Howell-South 1-4 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 1-2 0-0 2, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-12 56.
WVNews

Minnesota 115, Indiana 101

MINNESOTA (115) McDaniels 8-11 0-0 18, Towns 8-11 6-7 23, Gobert 9-11 3-4 21, Edwards 7-14 2-2 19, Russell 7-10 0-0 15, Prince 2-5 0-0 4, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 3-5 1-2 7, Garza 0-0 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 1-6 0-0 2, Rivers 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 47-77 13-17 115.
INDIANA STATE
WVNews

Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62

LOUISVILLE (0-6) Huntley-Hatfield 4-9 7-8 15, Traynor 4-8 1-1 10, Withers 2-7 1-3 6, Ellis 5-14 3-4 13, James 2-4 0-1 4, Lands 3-6 3-4 10, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 15-21 62.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WVNews

Charlotte 107, Philadelphia 101

PHILADELPHIA (101) Harris 9-20 0-0 19, Tucker 1-4 0-0 3, Harrell 4-7 8-8 16, Melton 7-18 4-4 20, Milton 9-16 3-4 22, Niang 3-10 0-0 9, Reed 3-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 2-6 0-0 5, House Jr. 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 38-86 16-18 101.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

