Almost everything has gotten a little more expensive this year thanks to inflation. Turkeys, the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving dinner tables, weren’t spared. The cost of a classic Thanksgiving meal — including turkey, pie ingredients and stuffing — is up 20 percent from last year, according to the Colorado Farm Bureau. Don Peterson, who sells turkeys raised on his family’s farm, said his prices rose from $2.49 per pound to $3.29 per pound.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO