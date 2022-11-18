Read full article on original website
Colorado’s ballot counting machines tallied votes securely and accurately, post-election audit finds
Colorado’s vote tabulation machines counted ballots accurately during this month’s midterm election, according to results from a statewide audit that took place this week. County officials from 63 Colorado counties participated in the routine post-election process, known as a risk-limiting audit, on Monday and Tuesday. During the audit, bipartisan teams of election workers use software to blindly compare a random sample of paper ballots against results recorded by their tabulation machines.
How did Colorado school district funding measures fare at the polls this election?
Most of the 21 Colorado school districts that asked for money on the ballot this year – for teacher raises, building upgrades and improved security — got it. But there were some losses. Tiny Bennett school district won’t get a new high school to address overcrowding. Or space...
Jared Polis calls on Colorado to ‘evangelize’ red flag gun laws in the wake of the Club Q shooting
Club Q Shooting — Who we lost | Latest updates | Resources | The suspect. While red flag laws have been on the books in the state since 2020, in the aftermath of this weekend's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Gov. Jared Polis said the statute isn't being sufficiently used.
Nov. 21, 2022: Gov. Polis on state’s Red Flag law; Club Q’s been a place of community and safety
A favorite salad dressing and spice cake — straight from a 1980 ‘Ranch & Rodeo’ cookbook. Gov. Jared Polis talks about the state's Red Flag law as the investigation into the Club Q mass shooting continues. For the LGBTQ community, the club is more than a bar; it’s a place where they’ve felt safe. We also talk with a trans woman who founded TransFigures in Colorado Springs; the mass shooting coincided with the Transgender Day of Remembrance.
CPR Classical says farewell to David Ginder and Marilyn Cooley
The end of this year brings sad news from CPR Classical: we are saying goodbye to hosts David Ginder and Marilyn Cooley. Their voices have brought an informative joy and passion for classical music to listeners across Colorado for the last five years. Their departure comes after the transitional time...
Inflation is driving up turkey prices, impacting local farmers and food banks this Thanksgiving
Almost everything has gotten a little more expensive this year thanks to inflation. Turkeys, the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving dinner tables, weren’t spared. The cost of a classic Thanksgiving meal — including turkey, pie ingredients and stuffing — is up 20 percent from last year, according to the Colorado Farm Bureau. Don Peterson, who sells turkeys raised on his family’s farm, said his prices rose from $2.49 per pound to $3.29 per pound.
Moms of newborns with RSV found hospitals busy but ready to help as respiratory virus surges
Colorado's severe respiratory season continues to hit hard, especially among young kids. Parents of children hospitalized with RSV report that facilities are packed, but that their infant got critical care — and just when they needed it. Denver mom Lani Young said her 2-month-old, Malcolm, got RSV last week....
‘It was all a very crazy and upsetting experience’: Homeowner remembers earlier incident with Club Q suspect
Who we lost in the shooting | Vigils in Colorado | Where to find resources and how to help. The Club Q shooting in which five died and 19 were injured has brought renewed attention to an incident involving the suspected gunman, Anderson Aldrich, 22, in the summer of 2021.
