Colorado’s ballot counting machines tallied votes securely and accurately, post-election audit finds

Colorado’s vote tabulation machines counted ballots accurately during this month’s midterm election, according to results from a statewide audit that took place this week. County officials from 63 Colorado counties participated in the routine post-election process, known as a risk-limiting audit, on Monday and Tuesday. During the audit, bipartisan teams of election workers use software to blindly compare a random sample of paper ballots against results recorded by their tabulation machines.
Nov. 21, 2022: Gov. Polis on state’s Red Flag law; Club Q’s been a place of community and safety

A favorite salad dressing and spice cake — straight from a 1980 ‘Ranch & Rodeo’ cookbook. Gov. Jared Polis talks about the state's Red Flag law as the investigation into the Club Q mass shooting continues. For the LGBTQ community, the club is more than a bar; it’s a place where they’ve felt safe. We also talk with a trans woman who founded TransFigures in Colorado Springs; the mass shooting coincided with the Transgender Day of Remembrance.
CPR Classical says farewell to David Ginder and Marilyn Cooley

The end of this year brings sad news from CPR Classical: we are saying goodbye to hosts David Ginder and Marilyn Cooley. Their voices have brought an informative joy and passion for classical music to listeners across Colorado for the last five years. Their departure comes after the transitional time...
Inflation is driving up turkey prices, impacting local farmers and food banks this Thanksgiving

Almost everything has gotten a little more expensive this year thanks to inflation. Turkeys, the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving dinner tables, weren’t spared. The cost of a classic Thanksgiving meal — including turkey, pie ingredients and stuffing — is up 20 percent from last year, according to the Colorado Farm Bureau. Don Peterson, who sells turkeys raised on his family’s farm, said his prices rose from $2.49 per pound to $3.29 per pound.
