Greeneville, TN

Greeneville High School band students set to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

By Clarice Scheele
 6 days ago

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nine band students from Greeneville High School were selected to perform with Macy’s Great American Band in its Thanksgiving Parade.

Greeneville High School band students have been selected for this program in years past, but never this many at one time. Their band director, Brooke Williams, says it’s a huge honor.

“And to actually have these students being able to experience Macy’s and New York and what it’s all about, it’s something that’s very uplifting for our community,” said Williams.

Williams adds that the application process was vigorous. On top of the application, they were asked to submit a solo performance, a marching piece and an essay detailing why they wanted to be a part of the program.

“So all of these students have gone above and beyond by far for anything we could have ever imagined for them to do,” said Williams.

Senior baritone saxophone player, Ethan Sutherlen, is returning for his second year.

“Last year, it was amazing and absolutely extraordinary,” said Sutherlen. “And going back again this year, I can’t wait and I’m ready for it.”

He says he encouraged others to apply because of how great the experience was.

“I still, to this day, hype this program up because it was such a unique experience that I feel like more people should experience because you do so much; you learn a lot; and you get – most importantly – you get to have a lot of fun,” said Sutherlen.

The students selected will leave early for the parade to explore New York City. They get to see a lot of the main attractions and even get to see Aladdin on Broadway. Students told News Channel 11 they’re excited about their chance to explore the city.

“I’m excited to go to the [Dream] mall there. I think we’re going to go ice skating there and I’m excited to shop around there,” said senior trumpet player, Gavyn Kiehna.

“I’m really excited to see the [Dream] mall and to meet everybody and to be with a bunch of other band kids that are super good,” said senior trumpet player, Jacob Giddings.

A parent of a student going on the trip has set up a GoFundMe to help all the students pay for expenses on the trip. You can donate to the GoFundMe here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

