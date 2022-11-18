ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Only Happy’ When She’s Singing This Garbage Classic for Kellyoke: Watch

By Starr Bowenbank
 6 days ago

Kelly Clarkson took a walk on the dark side for a cover of Garbage ‘s “Only Happy When It Rains” during the Thursday (Nov. 17) installment of her namesake talk show’s opening Kellyoke segment.

Accompanied by her band Y’all, the instrumental ensemble turned into an alternative band to support Clarkson’s rocker vocals, recalling her 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone.”

“You can keep me company/ As long as you don’t care/ I’m only happy when it rains/ You wanna hear about my new obsession?/ I’m riding high upon a deep depression/ I’m only happy when it rains/ (Pour some misery down on me)/ I’m only happy when it rains,” the talk show host passionately sang.

“Only Happy When It Rains” was released as the third single from Garbage ’s 1995 self-titled debut album. “Only Happy When It Rains” peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — the band’s first of so far six appearances on the chart. Garbage’s self-titled album, meanwhile, peaked at No. 20 on the all-genre Billboard 200 . It is the band’s longest-charting album on the chart.

Listen to Kelly Clarkson ’s cover of “Only Happy When It Rains” in the video above.

