ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Macy Gray Says She’s Learned ‘Pure Acceptance’ After Transphobic Controversy

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 6 days ago

Macy Gray stopped by Tamron Hall on Thursday (Nov. 17) to address the backlash she faced over her recent comments on gender.

In July, the Grammy winner appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and gave her opinions about transgender athletes, which many perceived as transphobic . However, after the interview, she walked her controversial statements back on Twitter, claiming she had been “GROSSLY misunderstood.”

Related

Roe v. Wade Decision Creates a New Debate Around Inclusive Language

11/17/2022

When she spoke with Hall, she addressed the backlash and what she’s learned from it since.

“Honestly, what I meant by being misunderstood is, what I was talking about was womanhood,” the singer said on the show. “So it’s just like when a boy becomes a man, so I was talking about maturing into a woman. Like, I have two daughters, and I don’t consider them women because, you know, they’re like two 20-year-old dummies, you know? They’re not on my level yet.

“But of course it got turned into me being a ‘transphobe,’ which couldn’t be further from,” Gray went on. “What I did learn was pure acceptance. I thought I was accepting before, but it was good for me because I’ve grown into just really, like, truly seeing someone and accepting them for who they are and who they want to be and their opinions. And that’s what makes the world what it is, is that everybody is different.”

Gray, who received two standing ovations from Hall’s studio audience, also promoted her upcoming 11th album The Reset with her band The California Jets Club.

Watch Gray clarify her comments about the trans community below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Watch North West and Lizzo Nail the TikTok ‘Get Sturdy’ Dance Backstage at Singer’s Show

Membership has its privileges. Especially when you’re part of Klub Kardashian. That might explain how Kim Kardashian and Ye‘s daughter North West, 9, got a special audience with Lizzo at the singer/rapper’s final Special Tour stop on Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Related Lizzo Welcomes Cardi B, Missy Elliott to the Stage in Los Angeles 11/22/2022 Not only did North seemingly get some premium seats for the gig — sharing footage from the show on her TikTok, on which the tween can be heard shouting, “Lizzo!” — but she also got a backstage audience with the Twerk Queen. In another video...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Billboard

Ice-T Defends Wife Coco in Surprise ‘Tamron Hall’ Video, Calls Her ‘The Best Mother’ After Online Parenting Criticism

Ice-T is reassuring his wife, Coco Austin, that he’s still very much in love with her and — unlike what some people online have been led to believe recently — that she is a fantastic mother to their daughter Chanel. During Austin’s appearance on Tamron Hall, the rapper and Law & Order: SVU star surprised her with a sweet message of encouragement. “This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco,” Ice-T said in the sweet video, which was filmed while he was on the SVU set. “You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met,...
The Independent

‘My career was dead. I was over’: Seann Walsh recalls walking out to ‘30 people’ at Edinburgh Fringe after Strictly scandal

On Wednesday night’s episode (23 November) of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, comedian Seann Walsh discussed the aftermath of his Strictly Come Dancing scandal.In 2018, the comic was filmed kissing his Strictly coach Katya Jones, even though he had a longterm girlfriend at the time, actor Rebecca Humphries, and Jones was married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones.Speaking to fellow campmate and comedian BabatuÌndeÌ Aléshé in the I’m a Celebrity jungle, Walsh said: “Easily the most depressing month of my entire life, Edinburgh [Fringe] after Strictly.“We get to Edinburgh, right, I think it’s a 200-seater, I’ve...
Billboard

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Sweet Video to Elton John on His Final U.S. Tour Date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a special message to Elton John ahead of the last U.S. show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Sunday night (Nov. 20). Related 5 Takeaways from Elton John's Last U.S. Stop on His Final Tour 11/21/2022 “Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a video played during Disney+’s Countdown to Elton Live ahead of its broadcast of his final show at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, which is the final North American date of his farewell tour. “And we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Taylor Swift Tells Kim Petras She’s ‘Done a Lot of Butt-Popping’ to One of Her Songs

Kim Petras has Taylor Swift’s seal of approval. At Sunday’s (Nov. 20) AMAs, Swift had the chance to catch up with the pop singer backstage and express her love for Petras and one of her songs. Catching up near the bar at the event, Swift leaned into hug Petras, and exclaimed, “I love your song so much. I’ve done a lot of butt-popping to that” in a brief video that has circulated on social media. The “Anti-Hero” singer sadly did not name the track that she hasn’t been able to stop playing, but there is one song that Petras is on that...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Joining Miley Cyrus to Co-Host NBC’s 2022 New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus will ring in 2023 with Dolly Parton by her side for NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve special. The pop star broke the news with a cute Instagram post, her arms wrapped around her famous godmother over the caption, “#NewYearNewCohost @dollyparton.” In the photo, Cyrus wears a sleek navy blue cocktail dress with her blond tresses parted in the middle while Parton stuns in a metallic gold dress of her own. Related Mariah Carey Won't Compete With Dolly Parton for Christmas Crown: 'You Are the Queen of Everything!' 11/21/2022 NBC also shared a fun promotional video of Cyrus and Parton on the...
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Recalls Elton John Calling Her After She Came Out: ‘Hello, JoJo Darling’

JoJo Siwa reflected on her friendship with Elton John while attending the singer’s final U.S. tour date in Los Angeles on Sunday. “I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes,” she told E! News at L.A.’s famed Dodger Stadium. “I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever.” Related Elton John Closes in on All-Time Boxscore Record After Final U.S. Touring Shows 11/23/2022 Almost half a decade later, the 19-year-old got the surprise of a lifetime when Sir Elton called her after she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Dua Lipa Shares Sweet Message for ‘My Most Magical Friend’ Elton John

On Monday, Dua Lipa was still reveling over spending her weekend performing with Elton John at his final U.S. tour date at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium. “To my most magical friend @eltonjohn thank you for keeping the dream alive!!!” she wrote on social media alongside a video of herself and the superstar performing their hit collab “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” for the first time at the Sunday (Nov. 22) show. “It was an honour, a privilege and a joy to share the stage with you last night on your last show at the Dodgers Stadium. Thank you for everything, forever and always....
Billboard

Kanye West Confirms Presidential Run, Enlists Milo Yiannopoulos for His 2024 Campaign

After unsuccessfully running for president in 2020, Kanye West is giving it another go in 2024. The rapper confirmed his upcoming campaign to paparazzi over the weekend, according to Consequence of Sound. “Yes… It’s simple…. It’s just we’re moving toward the future,” he said when asked if he’s running. Additionally, Ye revealed that alt-right political figure Milo Yiannopoulos “is working on the campaign.” Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart senior editor, most recently worked as an intern for Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. West and Yiannopoulos have yet to post on their social medias about their political relationship. On July 4, 2020, the rapper announced the launch of his...
Billboard

Sam Smith Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Gloria’ Album Title

Sam Smith sat down with Michelle Visage on Tuesday (Nov. 22) for a wide-ranging discussion about their non-binary identity, the meaning behind the name of their new album and more. Related Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero,' Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Top Billboard Global Charts 11/22/2022 “I think I’ve always been non-binary, I’ve always been queer. And I always felt that way,” the singer explained on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers. “And when I found the words, I can’t believe how late I found the words, like 25, 26, someone told me about this thing called non-binary and I thought, ‘This is a place where...
Billboard

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the ‘Emails I Can’t Send‘ Song She Thought Was ’Never Gonna Be Put Out’

Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and dished to Billboard all about her new album Emails I Can’t Send. “My favorite song on the album changes every single day,” the pop star admitted to Billboard’s special red carpet correspondent kenzie on the red carpet. “I’d say today it’s probably a song called ‘Tornado Warnings.’ But the most fun to write was my now single ‘Nonsense,’ which I just put out a video for. Related 2022 AMAs: 17 Things You Didn't See on TV 11/21/2022 “It’s just the silliest song,” she continued of the track, “and when we were writing it,...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero,’ Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Top Billboard Global Charts

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” rebounds for a third week atop the Billboard Global 200 chart and Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” holds at No. 1 for a sixth week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. Plus, Meghan Trainor‘s “Made You Look” hits the Global 200’s top 10, soaring from No. 37 to No. 10, and Official HIGE DANdism‘s “Subtitle” reaches the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, jumping 14-10. The two global charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global...
Billboard

Jack White Joins Twitter Exodus, Slams Elon Musk Over Trump Reinstatement: ‘Absolutely Disgusting’

Add Jack White to the growing list of musicians, activists and politicians who are fleeing Twitter in the wake of new owner Elon Musk’s so-far chaotic reign. Specifically, White blasted Musk for his controversial decision to reinstate former president Donald Trump to the platform after the site’s previous owners had permanently suspended the election-denying real estate mogul for violating company rules in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Related Trent Reznor on Desire to Bail on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: 'We Don't Need the Arrogance of… 11/21/2022 “So you gave trump his twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting,...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy