ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

State of Emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to five feet of snow

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties on Thursday, as a historic lake-effect snow event threatens to blanket parts of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6TQW_0jF0JDYo00
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Buffalo on Thursday, as a snow-event threatens to dump up to five feet of snow on the city. Photo by Anthony Behar/UPI

Up to five feet of snow are possible in Buffalo and the surrounding areas as a storm system coming from the Great Lakes blankets the western part of the state. Heavy snow is expected to hit the area Thursday evening and continue for up to 48 hours.

Hochul said Thursday that the state and Buffalo are prepared for the brunt of the storm.

She urged locals to stay off the roads as visibility "will be next to zero" and said schools will be closed. She said locals are also encouraged to work remotely and stay home if possible.

According to NBC News, New York State Police said commercial vehicle bans will go into effect at 4 p.m. Thursday in western New York on various roads, including the full length of Interstate 290, Interstate 990, Route 33 and Route 400.

Snowfall rates in this week's event could increase to 1 to 3 inches an hour starting Thursday evening into Friday, accompanied by thunder snow. The lake-effect snow will continue for areas downwind of the lakes into Sunday.

Also on Thursday, the NFL decided to move the Buffalo Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. ESPN reported that league spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed that the move had nothing to do with the Bills' stadium being an outdoor facility without a dome and said the priority is that resources not be diverted from the community.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 30

William Davissr
5d ago

I heard new yorkers loves snow president Biden ought to move to the mountains and use coal oil lamps for electric or just daylight hours since he is against oil and gas and power plants to generate electricity

Reply
9
Guest
5d ago

It's snow...and this is New York...If you don't know how to handle 5 feet of snow over a couple days...YOU NEED TO LEAVE THE NORTH. CALIFORNIA IS CALLING!!

Reply
10
Tina
5d ago

How is it a state of emergency. Other state can get 5ft of snow and it's not a state of emergency.

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow

With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Break from Winter cold coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Weather Channel

Major Lake-Effect Snow Event Buries Buffalo, New York (PHOTOS)

A​ prolific lake-effect snowstorm threatened to break records, dumping feet of snow on parts of the Buffalo and Watertown areas. T​he intense bands arrived Thursday night and dumped as much as 3 feet of accumulations on several areas by midday Friday. T​his snowstorm led to travel shutdowns in...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm

The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History

We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
BUFFALO, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
480K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy