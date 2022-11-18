ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
 6 days ago

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A tanker truck was overturned on a road in Pennsylvania on Thursday, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline and causing hundreds of homes to be evacuated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZziAM_0jF0JAud00
A tanker truck was overturned on a road in Pennsylvania on Thursday, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline and causing hundreds of homes to be evacuated. Still image from WPVI-TV.

The truck had been traveling eastbound on Union Boulevard in the city of Bethlehem when it overturned at the intersection with Paul Ave. around 2:08 a.m., the Bethlehem Police Department said in a statement .

"The truck was carrying about 6,000 gallons combined of gasoline and diesel fuel," Bethlehem police said. "The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Officers used the city's 911 system and went door-to-door to notify residents to evacuate within 1,000 feet of the spill, police said. According to WFMZ , around 400 homes were evacuated.

Other agencies that responded included the Bethlehem Fire Department, Lehigh County Hazardous Materials Team, Rapid Response, Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

"We are in the process of determining what residences are safe to return to, and clean-up will continue throughout the day. The events leading up to the accident are still under investigation," police said.

The Red Cross said in a statement that it responded to "a significant fuel oil spill affecting hundreds of homes."

"Currently, we are providing canteen services to responders, mobilizing shelter teams to support the evacuation site, and coordinating with local officials to determine community needs and next steps," the Red Cross statement reads.

"This response and spill is still active."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 16

John Lacourse
5d ago

I hope the driver was ok. I as a OTR truck driver see this every day not tankers rolling over but most anyone on the highway can contest to these driver of tankers that are hauling a boom but they driver at speeds greater than the posted limit and never seem to get pulled over my belief is they should be doing 5 to 10 miles a hour slower, they are putting themselves at danger and public safety.

Reply
2
 

