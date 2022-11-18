ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Cantonment Rotary Club to serve 353 families for Thanksgiving

CANTONMENT, Fla. -- All of the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are getting delivered to help families in the north end of Escambia County celebrate the holiday. Each year, the Cantonment Rotary Club gather to share their blessings with friends and neighbors. This year, they are able to serve 353 families.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola organizations deliver Thanksgiving meals to grandparents in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second annual "Grand Giving" took place Wednesday morning to give out thanksgiving meals to the community. SWAT community ambassadors, the FoodRaising Friends food pantry, and Classic City Catering put it together with the help of Step One Automotive and several other organizations in the community. Delicious...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Angels dedicated to their mission of feeding the hungry

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One of the area's biggest two-day food drives is happening this week in Pensacola. WEAR's "Fill the Mayflower" event will ensure Manna Food Pantries shelves will be full through the holiday season. Manna Food Pantries has 23,000 square feet of warehouse space filled with the generous donations...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Is Black Friday hype returning to the Gulf Coast?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Most big box stores and malls will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, as they take a day off in anticipation of Black Friday. Some of those retailers started offering deals weeks ago, and others provide some of the same deals online. Black Friday is known for big...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Destin's Bob Bonezzi remembered during memorial service

DESTIN, Fla. -- A Destin developer and restaurant owner was honored at a memorial service Tuesday. Bob Bonezzi created some of the most well-known landmarks in the city, including the Crab Trap and the Boardwalk. He served on the boards for the Destin Fishing Fleet and Triumph Gulf Coast, and...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

The Watson Firm gives away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a big party atmosphere Monday morning at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola during a Thanksgiving food giveaway. Music playing as the Watson Firm passed out 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with all the fixings. The firm has made it their mission to help more...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola native LaRuby May inducted into UDC Law Hall of Fame

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native LaRuby May was inducted into the inaugural class of the University of District of Columbia Law Alumni Hall of Fame Thursday night. May joined three other alumnae in the honor. She was chosen from a list of nearly 50 nominees. May is the sister of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police give out Thanksgiving meals to 29 families

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department handed out Thanksgiving meals to families in need this week. Monday, thanksgiving meals were handed out to 29 families nominated by members of the police department. This is the third year they've partnered with The Kugelman Family Foundation, Pensacola's Finest Foundation, Manna Food...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola parks will get $350,000 playground equipment makeover

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Seven Pensacola parks will have brand new GameTime playgrounds. The $325,000 commercial equipment make over of top-of-the-line fun will be spread throughout Pensacola. Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision, and Pintado Parks will split $155,468 for four different playground sets and East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks will split $169,881 for three other ones.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

D.C. Reeves prepares to be sworn in as Mayor of Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Monday marked Mayor Grover Robinson's last day in office serving the City of Pensacola. Robinson was elected into office in 2018, after serving as an Escambia County commissioner. "I also obviously would like to thank the people of the City of Pensacola," Robinson said. "It's certainly been...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WEAR

Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt opening 2nd location in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- A local favorite frozen yogurt location is expanding into Pace. A second Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt location is currently under construction on 4871 U.S. 90 in Pace. The current location on 7175 N. Davis Highway will remain open. The second location is scheduled to open in January.

