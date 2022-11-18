Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
'Celebrate every day': Pensacola's homeless share thanks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday back on Oct. 3, 1863. Since then, millions and millions of Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving with their loved ones. There are others, who are missing their families this holiday. But those who spoke to WEAR Wednesday say they're still...
WEAR
Crestview Community Chorus to perform before Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 12
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The Crestview Community Chorus is welcoming in the holiday cheer. On Dec. 12, the chorus will kick off the holidays by performing before the lighting of the Christmas tree at Courthouse Square on North Main Street. The chorus will begin singing at 4:45 p.m. Other regional bands...
WEAR
Cantonment Rotary Club to serve 353 families for Thanksgiving
CANTONMENT, Fla. -- All of the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are getting delivered to help families in the north end of Escambia County celebrate the holiday. Each year, the Cantonment Rotary Club gather to share their blessings with friends and neighbors. This year, they are able to serve 353 families.
WEAR
Pensacola organizations deliver Thanksgiving meals to grandparents in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second annual "Grand Giving" took place Wednesday morning to give out thanksgiving meals to the community. SWAT community ambassadors, the FoodRaising Friends food pantry, and Classic City Catering put it together with the help of Step One Automotive and several other organizations in the community. Delicious...
WEAR
Angels dedicated to their mission of feeding the hungry
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One of the area's biggest two-day food drives is happening this week in Pensacola. WEAR's "Fill the Mayflower" event will ensure Manna Food Pantries shelves will be full through the holiday season. Manna Food Pantries has 23,000 square feet of warehouse space filled with the generous donations...
utv44.com
Friends and family gather to celebrate the life of Mobile's "Dancing Machine"
Last summer, a Mobile Mardi Gras icon passed away, leaving a void on the port city's parade route. For decades, Clifford Thomas, known locally as "The Dancing Machine", would delight parade goers, leading processions in his colorful costumes as the city's unofficial drum major. He became a staple on the...
WEAR
Is Black Friday hype returning to the Gulf Coast?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Most big box stores and malls will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, as they take a day off in anticipation of Black Friday. Some of those retailers started offering deals weeks ago, and others provide some of the same deals online. Black Friday is known for big...
WEAR
Destin's Bob Bonezzi remembered during memorial service
DESTIN, Fla. -- A Destin developer and restaurant owner was honored at a memorial service Tuesday. Bob Bonezzi created some of the most well-known landmarks in the city, including the Crab Trap and the Boardwalk. He served on the boards for the Destin Fishing Fleet and Triumph Gulf Coast, and...
WEAR
Pensacola Humane Society partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for pet adoption event
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Humane Society is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help animals find their home for the holidays. During the "Empty the Shelters" event that takes place from Dec. 1-11, adoption rates will be reduced to $15 for any cat or dog under 8 years of age.
WEAR
The Watson Firm gives away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a big party atmosphere Monday morning at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola during a Thanksgiving food giveaway. Music playing as the Watson Firm passed out 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with all the fixings. The firm has made it their mission to help more...
WEAR
Pensacola native LaRuby May inducted into UDC Law Hall of Fame
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native LaRuby May was inducted into the inaugural class of the University of District of Columbia Law Alumni Hall of Fame Thursday night. May joined three other alumnae in the honor. She was chosen from a list of nearly 50 nominees. May is the sister of...
Brewton, home of Award Winning Christian author and television host Laine Lawson Craft
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — From the tea room of her historic Brewton, Alabama home, Laine Lawson Craft writes books and produces her Christian podcast, ‘Livin’ Lively with Laine.’How she got here is a journey she never imagined. “Most of my life, Rose Ann, I was was self condemned. I knew I wasn’t good enough. There […]
WEAR
Pensacola Fire Department provides kitchen safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Fire Department provided some safety tips Wednesday as families begin their cooking for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the fire department, cooking is the greatest cause of home fires and home fire injuries. They say Thanksgiving is the peak day of when those types of...
WEAR
Pensacola Police give out Thanksgiving meals to 29 families
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department handed out Thanksgiving meals to families in need this week. Monday, thanksgiving meals were handed out to 29 families nominated by members of the police department. This is the third year they've partnered with The Kugelman Family Foundation, Pensacola's Finest Foundation, Manna Food...
WEAR
Pensacola parks will get $350,000 playground equipment makeover
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Seven Pensacola parks will have brand new GameTime playgrounds. The $325,000 commercial equipment make over of top-of-the-line fun will be spread throughout Pensacola. Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision, and Pintado Parks will split $155,468 for four different playground sets and East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks will split $169,881 for three other ones.
WEAR
D.C. Reeves prepares to be sworn in as Mayor of Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Monday marked Mayor Grover Robinson's last day in office serving the City of Pensacola. Robinson was elected into office in 2018, after serving as an Escambia County commissioner. "I also obviously would like to thank the people of the City of Pensacola," Robinson said. "It's certainly been...
WEAR
'Shocked and speechless': Pensacola LGBTQ+ nightclubs react to Colorado mass shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- LGBTQ+ nightclubs in Pensacola are reacting to the mass shooting over the weekend at a nightclub in Colorado. It happened Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 25 more. The 22-year-old suspect is in custody after being subdued by...
Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter begins 'Home for the Pawlidays'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter is now allowing you to pick up an animal and give them a temporary home as part of "Home for the Pawlidays." About 70 dogs and 10-15 cats are staying in the shelter now. You can pick up an animal Tuesday until 3 p.m.
WEAR
Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt opening 2nd location in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- A local favorite frozen yogurt location is expanding into Pace. A second Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt location is currently under construction on 4871 U.S. 90 in Pace. The current location on 7175 N. Davis Highway will remain open. The second location is scheduled to open in January.
Comments / 0