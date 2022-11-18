ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour reach resale prices of $13,000 after Ticketmaster canceled its general sale

By Lloyd Lee
 6 days ago

Singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom on July 10, 2019, in New York.

Evan Agostini/AP

  • Ticketmaster canceled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday.
  • Resale tickets for the tour reached exorbitant figures on Stubhub.
  • Hopeful attendees can end up paying anywhere from $300 to five-figure price tags.

Resale tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour are skyrocketing after Ticketmaster announced on Thursday that it's canceling its general sale for the tour .

A die-hard Swiftie who wanted to see the show at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, for example, has the option to shell out up to $12,287 on StubHub for one front-row ticket. And that's not including the $3,400 processing fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnZku_0jF0J0Ac00
Ticket prices for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Stubhub reached five figures as of Thursday.

Screenshot via Stubhub

On Thursday, Ticketmaster said in a statement that it was canceling its general sale of Swift's tour "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing system and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

The statement did not clarify how the vendor ran out of inventory ahead of the general sale.

While the five-figure price tag on Stubhub is certainly an anomaly, the cheapest tickets for Swift's first nationwide tour since 2018 hovered around $200 to $300 on the resale website.

Ticketmaster is not the only ticket broker in the live entertainment industry, but it largely dominates the market, especially since the company merged with Live Nation in 2010.

Lawmakers, including Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez , have recently called for investigations into the company citing concerns that Ticketmaster has essentially set up a monopoly on the ticket sales industry.

"Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it's merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in. Break them up," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted .

Read the original article on Insider

Related
Decider.com

‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”

The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle

Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
OK! Magazine

Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'

Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
24/7 Wall St.

Disney's Chapek Is the Worst CEO of 2022

It is time to pick the worst CEO of 2022. This year, it is not much of a contest. The chief executive who has done the most damage to his company and its reputation is Bob Chapek, the head of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS). He has taken a century-old business and turned it into one that has struggled recently to keep pace with its competition.
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
