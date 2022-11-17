ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Sheds Light on Conversations with Cody Bellinger

On Friday afternoon, the Dodgers made the difficult decision to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, who would have been due to make about $18 million in arbitration. Bellinger, of course, was the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2019 NL Most Valuable Player, but he’s posted a combined OPS+ of just 64 over the past two seasons. Shoulder and leg injuries surely played a part in his struggles, but thus far he hasn’t been able to get things figured out offensively.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Could Cody Bellinger Still Return to LA Following Non-Tender? And Should He?

Cody Bellinger is officially a free agent. That means he’ll have the opportunity to negotiate his next contract with all 30 MLB teams. Yes, that includes the Dodgers. Although the Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger, that doesn’t mean his time in Los Angeles is 100% over. The Dodgers didn’t want to pay him the approximately $18 million he would’ve made with arbitration, but they could still find a middle ground.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster News: LA Tenders Contracts to 9 Players

It was a tough day yesterday for the Dodgers organization as they made the tough decision to non-tender former MVP Cody Bellinger. Along with Belli, LA made Edwin Rios and Luke Williams free agents. However, The Dodgers did decide to tender nine of their arbitration-eligible players as well, OC Register’s...
