Cody Bellinger News: Friedman Reveals Dodgers Tried to Trade Outfielder Before Non-Tender
The biggest news of the week belongs to the Dodgers deciding non-tender Cody Bellinger and officially setting up the narrative to part ways with the outfielder. The former NL MVP still has a chance to return to the team on a cheaper deal, but it remains highly unlikely as the Dodgers look to other big names in the free agency market.
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Dodgers Rumors: Why Jacob deGrom Coming to Los Angeles Makes Sense
The MLB off-season is underway, and even though there haven’t been any significant moves or signings, the rumors are swirling. While the Dodgers brought back future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, there is still much more they need to do to improve their roster. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has...
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reportedly Will Be Non-Tendered
The moment many of us expected has finally arrived. The Dodgers are reportedly non-tendering OF Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal was among those to report on the two-time All-Star. This move doesn’t come as a surprise, as Bellinger was eligible to get around $18...
Dodgers Offseason: Alex Vesia Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend Kayla
The off-season is the time for players to relax and enjoy their time off from a long 162-game season. Even though the Dodgers didn’t accomplish their ultimate goal and get a World Series ring this fall, Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia gave out his own ring to his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Howard.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Sheds Light on Conversations with Cody Bellinger
On Friday afternoon, the Dodgers made the difficult decision to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, who would have been due to make about $18 million in arbitration. Bellinger, of course, was the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2019 NL Most Valuable Player, but he’s posted a combined OPS+ of just 64 over the past two seasons. Shoulder and leg injuries surely played a part in his struggles, but thus far he hasn’t been able to get things figured out offensively.
Dodgers News: LA Has Cleared Over $100 Million Off The Books; What’s Next For This Team?
The Dodgers’ non-tender of Cody Bellinger only adds to the list of pending free agents for the team, but now the club has plenty of money to work with this offseason. After cutting Bellinger, LA’s estimated payroll is at $168.7 million for next season, having freed up over $100 million from last season’s payroll.
Dodgers: Could Cody Bellinger Still Return to LA Following Non-Tender? And Should He?
Cody Bellinger is officially a free agent. That means he’ll have the opportunity to negotiate his next contract with all 30 MLB teams. Yes, that includes the Dodgers. Although the Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger, that doesn’t mean his time in Los Angeles is 100% over. The Dodgers didn’t want to pay him the approximately $18 million he would’ve made with arbitration, but they could still find a middle ground.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Shares on His Complicated Relationship with Clayton Kershaw
Being a catcher for a competitor and beast like Clayton Kershaw doesn’t seem all that easy according to Austin Barnes. Barnes entered the major leagues with the Dodgers back in 2015 meanwhile Kershaw has spent the entirety of his career as a starting pitcher for Los Angeles since 2008.
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
Dodgers Roster News: LA Tenders Contracts to 9 Players
It was a tough day yesterday for the Dodgers organization as they made the tough decision to non-tender former MVP Cody Bellinger. Along with Belli, LA made Edwin Rios and Luke Williams free agents. However, The Dodgers did decide to tender nine of their arbitration-eligible players as well, OC Register’s...
Dodgers News: NL West Rival Showing Interest in Kenley Jansen
Longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen left Los Angeles in free agency last offseason, signing a one-year deal with the Braves. Jansen led the National League with 41 saves in 2022, but his ERA and other underlying stats made for the second-worst season of his career, better only than 2019. Jansen...
Dodgers News: Edwin Rios Joins Bellinger in Free Agency Following Non-Tender
Earlier today, news broke that the Los Angeles Dodgers have non-tendered former MVP, Cody Bellinger. However, your Los Angeles Dodgers are not done non-tendering their players. The club officially announced that they have non-tendered two other players with Belli today. After only appearing in 112 regular season games since 2019,...
Dodgers News: Dodgers Acquire RHP Jake Reed From Red Sox
The third time’s the charm for the Dodgers as they acquire RHP Jake Reed once again. Reed is set to enter his third season in the league and third stint with the Dodgers during the span. Reed was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox although he began the...
Dodgers: Walker Buehler and Wife McKenzie Talk About What Their Charity Foundation Means to Them
Dodgers pitcher and All-Star Walker Buehler sat down with MLB insider Russell Dorsey to talk about his recovery process, Clayton Kershaw, and broadcasting debut during the postseason. Buehler said he feels good and knows what it takes to return from Tommy John surgery. During the interview, Dorsey brought in Walker’s...
Dodgers Fans Share Their Favorite Cody Bellinger Moments
With Cody Bellinger non-tendered by the Dodgers on Friday, the outfielder is now a free agent. Bellinger was expected to make in the ballpark of $18 million next season, but with the recent news, the former MVP will now venture into the free agent market a year early. In response...
Dodgers: Former MLB Manager Feels Another Team Can ‘Catch Lightning in a Bottle’ with Cody Bellinger
The situation surrounding Cody Bellinger remains peculiar with his most recent stint with the Dodgers. It’s clear his plays in the outfield are still there, but the hitting woes will bring fear to the hearts of many organizations. The former NL MVP has been starting to look more like...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Pivot to Kevin Kiermaier Following Bellinger’s Exit
Reports have come out stating that the Dodger will non-tender former MVP Cody Bellinger, meaning he will become a free agent. The Atheltic senior writer and MLB on Fox reporter Ken Rosenthal broke the news earlier today. With the Dodgers starting center fielder becoming a free agent and having little...
