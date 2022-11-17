On Friday afternoon, the Dodgers made the difficult decision to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, who would have been due to make about $18 million in arbitration. Bellinger, of course, was the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2019 NL Most Valuable Player, but he’s posted a combined OPS+ of just 64 over the past two seasons. Shoulder and leg injuries surely played a part in his struggles, but thus far he hasn’t been able to get things figured out offensively.

