Leader Telegram

Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares gained Thursday, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate raises was countered by some uncertainty about coronavirus restrictions in China. Trading was relatively muted in Asia ahead of U.S. markets being closed for Thanksgiving. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. They rose in Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Oil prices fell. “A headwind for Asian markets is...
Benzinga

Markets on Pause Ahead of Fed Minutes This Afternoon

(Wednesday Market Open) If you’re reading this, you haven’t left early for Thanksgiving. Good for you, because active—and even inactive—traders won’t want to miss the full platter of pre-holiday appetizers offered to Wall Street today. This morning brought a host of data, with a couple...
AFP

Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace

Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow its pace of rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."

