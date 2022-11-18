Read full article on original website
Krispy Kreme's New 'Santa Bake Shop' Collection Just Dropped
Holiday-themed foods are one of the most nostalgic and fun parts of the holiday season. While many people decorate their homes, restaurants and fast food chains get into the holiday spirit by releasing festive edible items. For those wanting to start their morning with some flavors of the season, IHOP's holiday menu highlights the flavors of gingersnaps, including pancakes and french toast (per Chew Boom). For a midday snack or dessert, Chick-fil-A offers up its seasonal peppermint milkshake, which features peppermint bark, a staple winter holiday ingredient.
Celia Stone: Happy Thanksgiving
Today many of us are gathering with family and friends to join in giving thanks for God’s overwhelming provision. Despite the numerous difficulties we have faced as a nation the past few years, most of us have daily food and a warm place to sleep. Life had not been free from trouble for the women and men whose celebration we now commemorate. The first Thanksgiving took place in the autumn of 1621 when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians celebrated the Plymouth Colony’s first successful...
TikTok Is Losing It Over This Order McDonald's Exposed In Times Square
Have you ever wondered what other people are ordering at drive-thru windows? Most people have. The viral YouTube trend that had influencers driving up to fast food eateries and asking for the same order as the car in front of them is proof enough. The Times Square McDonald's location is a nosey foodie's dream. Gawkers who happen to be walking around Times Square in New York City have unfettered access to other people's food orders.
Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over A Pic Of Duff Goldman's Daughter Eating Ice Cream
Food is arguably the most important component of Thanksgiving, but we all know the massive feast doesn't just magically appear on the table. Well, okay, maybe it does if you're dining at a chain restaurant, or if you're ordering your turkey from a place like Honey Baked Ham. However, for those that take on the brave task of playing chef for the fourth Thursday in November, a successful Turkey Day means a marathon of cooking — though there's no need to get up at the crack of dawn to get it all done. In fact, as Bon Appétit points out, it's almost unfathomable to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal from start to finish on the actual holiday itself, which is why prepping ahead of time is the name of the game if you want to succeed.
Smashburger Is Ready For Thanksgiving With A Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake
It doesn't get much more quintessentially Thanksgiving than apple pie. Per Martha Stewart, pie is an "essential" Thanksgiving item on the holiday table. That's because when the British colonized America, they brought their tradition of wrapping foods in pie crust along with them. And while apple pie isn't historically American — apples are available in most parts of the world – it still has a place at the dessert station on Thanksgiving day.
Why It's Important To Be Patient And Let Those Cookies Cool
Regardless of what you celebrate, the holiday season is dedicated to merrymaking and memories with family and friends alike. Although each person's holiday traditions vary from the next, there are a few common denominators that cultures from different backgrounds share during the holiday season. From decorating the Christmas tree and menorah display to neighborhood caroling and turning the volume on "A Kwanzaa Song," joy is the center of the holidays. One shared tradition among the many cultures that define the holiday season is baking.
Whole Foods Is Giving Away A Year Of Free Groceries With A Recipe Contest
In a recent post on Whole Foods' Instagram, the popular upscale grocery store announced a new recipe contest where the winner can receive $10,000 in free groceries from Whole Foods by submitting their holiday side dish recipe. The contest began on November 9, 2022 and is open until November 30, 2022, according to Whole Foods. Entrants must be at least 18 years old and live in the United States; however, the contest is not open to residents of West Virginia, Vermont, South Dakota, North Dakota, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Alaska. The contest is also not open to anyone who is a professional chef, a recipe developer, a cook, or a current Whole Foods employee.
Bob Evans Just Debuted A Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away, and we think we may speak for more than a few foodies across the country when we say: "Finally!" Yes, we know that food isn't the true meaning of the holiday. However, you have to admit, the massive spread that's put out on the fourth Thursday in November every year isn't exactly a bad thing, nor are all the leftovers from the feast we get to munch on we get to munch on throughout the rest of the holiday weekend, either.
