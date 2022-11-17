Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Related
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
bodyslam.net
AEW Revolution Date And Venue Revealed
AEW Revolution is on the way. Tonight at the Post-Full Gear Media Scrum, Tony Khan was asked if there was any information on the next Pay-Per-View which is AEW Revolution 2023. It was then revealed that AEW Revolution will take place March 5, 2023 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
bodyslam.net
WWE File To Trademark “Valhalla”
WWE have filed a trademark related to Sarah Logan and The Viking Raiders. On November 16, WWE filed to trademark “Valhalla” for entertainment services. You can read the full trademark filing for the phrase below. Mark For: VALHALLA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
bodyslam.net
Big WWE Prospect Backstage At AEW Rampage
Things are getting interesting. Previously, Fightful Select reported that independent star KC Navarro was being heavily looked at by WWE and even has a scheduled private tryout coming up. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Navarro was backstage at last night’s AEW Rampage. Fightful has...
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (11/18/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 18. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 15. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. – Thea Hail def. Dani Palmer. – Dante Chen...
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Call AEW Suspension The Hardest Two Months Of Their Lives
The Young Bucks were not happy campers while they were suspended by All Elite Wrestling. The Young Bucks returned to AEW along with Kenny Omega at Saturday’s Full Gear event, facing off with Death Triangle for the trios championships. While speaking on Being The Elite, the Young Bucks went...
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley And Asuka Set For WarGames Advantage Match On RAW
Last week on Monday Night RAW, it was announced that team Bayley and team Bianca would have one member of each team go one on one in a WarGames advantage match, but, they didn’t say who. Now, tonight during a commercial break on SmackDown, they plugged RAW, announcing that Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka will take place for the advantage at Survivor Series: WarGames.
bodyslam.net
AEW Full Gear Crosses One Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW Full Gear will officially have a gate over over 1,000,000 dollars. According to Tony Khan, AEW Full Gear has crossed $1 million in ticket sales. He also confirmed that this is the fourth straight PPV to cross $1 million in the live gate, and it’s the 5th time a PPV is achieving this feat in 2022.
bodyslam.net
Preliminary Viewership For This Week’s SmackDown Up, Key Demo Remains The same
The preliminary numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership. The November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Fans Can Expect Another “Newsworthy” AEW Show For Full Gear
It looks like Tony Khan is planning a newsworthy show for tonight’s AEW Full Gear. Fightful Select have reported that an AEW source has noted tonight will be a “noteworthy” show. An AEW source familiar with our writing style (articles on title changes, returns, debuts, turns, big...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan On If CM Punk Asked For Colt Cabana To Be Out Of The AEW Locker Room: No, He Never Asked For That
The rumors have been debunked. There’s been a lot of talk since CM Punk has left AEW following his suspension and Colt Cabana suddenly showed back up on TV, if Punk was the catalyst to keep Colt off AEW. During the Full Gear post show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked if it was true that CM Punk asked for Colt to be sent to ROH and out of the AEW locker room, to which Tony says it is not true and also just felt like Colt was a logical opponent for Jericho in Baltimore.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Returns On SmackDown, Enters WarGames
The theme of tonight’s SmackDown was The Bloodline trying to figure out who The Brutes partner will be at WarGames. The Brawling Brutes already had Drew Mclntyre on their team, but who would be member number five? Well, following the conclusion of the Sami Zayn vs. Butch main event, it was all out warfare between the teams and that’s when the fifth member was revealed. Kevin Owens made his return to SmackDown as he was revealed as the fifth and final member for team Brutes, coming out to save them after the Bloodline laid them all out. Sami and Kevin has a face off before Roman Reigns got involved and dropped Owens with a Superman punch. But, in the end, Kevin Owens laid out Roman with a stunner and stood tall for his team.
bodyslam.net
Live AEW Full Gear Results (19/11/22)
Tonight AEW brings us the Full Gear event from New Jersey, being hosted at the Prudential Center. The card is stacked, with several matches with championship implications. You can check out the full match card below. – AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF. – AEW World...
bodyslam.net
Ivy Nile vs Kiana James Added To WWE NXT – 11/22/22
WWE NXT (11/22) NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
bodyslam.net
KENTA Set For CZW Debut On 12/18/22
KENTA steps in the combat zone. To the surprise of everyone, Combat Zone Wrestling announced today that on their December 18th event, the debut of KENTA will take place. KENTA is a current New Japan Pro Wrestling star and has been all around the world, including ROH, AEW and WWE. But now, at “CZW LIVE! – The Arrival” KENTA enters the combat zone for the first time.
bodyslam.net
Jamie Hayter: Becoming Champion Is Extremely Validating For Myself
Jamie Hayter did the unthinkable. Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear to become the interim AEW Women’s Champion. Following the show, Jamie spoke for the first time as champion at the post show media scrum, where she noted that becoming the champion is extremely validating for her after working so hard to get to this point.
bodyslam.net
Best Of Seven Series Announced For AEW Dynamite For Weeks To Come
One down, possibly six more to go. Death Triangle defeated The Elite at Full Gear, despite using cheating tactics, they did get the job done. But, it’s far from over. Ahead of Full Gear’s main event, it was announced that this Wednesday there will be a rematch. But, not just one. Death Triangle and The Elite are now in a best of seven series that will span over the next six weeks if needed. Death Triangle is up with one after their win at Full Gear but now they need three more victories to claim the AEW Trios Tag Team Titles.
bodyslam.net
AEW Full Gear: The Acclaimed vs Swerve In Our Glory AEW Tag Title Match Result
The tag titles were on the line in New Jersey. Max Caster’s freestyle took aim at several people including Kanye West, Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Bowens heavily sold his right shoulder early in the match. Billy Gunn was not at ringside for the match. Swerve continued to work a more heel style. He brought a barricade to ringside to the confusion of Keith Lee.
bodyslam.net
Wheeler Yuta, Athena And More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
Wheeler Yuta, Athena and more have been announced for AEW Dark Elevation. You can view the full match card for tonight’s episode below. Willow Nightingale & Hikaru Shida vs. Leva Bates & Emi Sakura. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, ‘Cool Hand’ Angelo Parker & ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt Menard) (with...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/19/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Peter Avalon def. Keita. – BULLET CLUB...
Comments / 0