Related
UK authorities investigate Apple and Google over mobile browsers and cloud gaming
What just happened? Developers have long complained about Apple's and Google's control over mobile web browsers and Apple's cloud gaming restrictions. Regulators in the UK signaled they were aware of these complaints this past summer, but now they have sufficient cause to launch a formal investigation into the mobile giants' policies.
Home Depot for DIY Chips: What's the going trend?
The big picture: Earlier this year we were reviewing Analyst Day slides from leading semiconductor companies and a clear theme emerged. Large companies are all shifting in a similar direction, posing some potential challenges for their long-term positions. More and more customers are looking for special purpose chips, a coping mechanism for dealing with the slowdown in Moore's Law. And the big players are all looking to support those customers.
Amazon's hardware group faces steep losses, Alexa monetization efforts flounder
Recap: Amazon found itself between a rock and a hard place in 2014. The Fire Phone was already going down in flames when Amazon introduced its Echo speaker near the end of the year. The unassuming connected speaker had obvious potential as a shopping companion but few realized just how much of an impact Alexa would have on the company's product portfolio and strategy in the years to come.
Intel must pay $949 million to patent troll VLSI for an outdated chip patent
What just happened? In its ongoing battle against VLSI, a now-defunct manufacturer of custom integrated circuits (ICs), Intel must pay a hefty fine for infringing a patent granted almost two decades ago. A federal jury in Texas has once again ruled in favor of VLSI, a non-operating company belonging to private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, ordering Intel to pay $949 million. It's a sum the Santa Clara corporation doesn't want to spend for a technology that doesn't even work with their latest computer chips.
Windows 8.1 extended support is ending soon
In brief: Microsoft is scheduled to put another of its legacy operating systems out to pasture in the near future. Anyone still using the aging OS needs to start getting serious about transitioning to a current, in-service release. Windows 8.1 launched in late 2013 – just one year after Microsoft...
Foxconn offers to pay workers to leave world's largest iPhone factory after violent protests
Foxconn has offered to pay newly recruited workers 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to quit and leave the world's largest iPhone assembly factory, in an attempt to quell protests that saw hundreds clash with security forces at the compound in central China.
TechSpot
Microsoft reportedly offered Sony a 10-year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation
A hot potato: Microsoft desperately wants to close this multibillion-dollar deal with Activision Blizzard King (Activision for short). Not only has the acquisition gone past the point that it was supposed to be completed, but it has also brought heavy scrutiny from regulators who threaten to shut it down unless Microsoft spins off part of its business. It has prompted many promises from execs in Redmond, the latest of which is to offer a 10-year deal to Sony over Call of Duty.
Nvidia delivers official statement on melting RTX 4090 power cables
A hot potato: Power supply-related controversy has surrounded Nvidia's monstrous new flagship graphics card since before it launched. Users recently criticized the company after reports of melting power cables, but Nvidia claims only a handful of incidents occurred and that it was user error to blame. Nvidia issued an official...
TSMC reportedly plans to raise 3nm wafer prices 25 percent over 5nm to $20,000
Why it matters: Prices of computer components and other consumer electronics have recently either risen or stagnated. Manufacturers blame component costs, inflation, supply chain shocks, and other macroeconomic conditions. Reports indicate TSMC's latest node process won't alleviate the problem. According to DigiTimes, TSMC intends to sell its 3nm N3 semiconductors...
iFixit PSA highlights how to safety work with lithium ion batteries
TL;DR: The repair specialists over at iFixit have put together an informative video detailing the risks associated with lithium ion batteries and how to mitigate the chances of something going wrong. Reports of exploding batteries in mobile electronics like smartphones aren't all that uncommon and often occur when the battery...
Manifest v3 extensions are now accepted on the Firefox add-on store
A hot potato: Mozilla has started accepting Manifest V3 add-ons for the code-signing process of the AMO store. From June 2023, Chrome will only accept MV3 extensions and crippled ad-blocking tools. Mozilla will continue to support full-featured (MV2) ad-blockers like uBlock Origin anyway. The dreaded day is here. Starting today...
Windows Subsystem for Linux comes to the Microsoft Store for everyone
Why it matters: The tiny Linux kernel hidden within Windows has grown, and is now a proper, stable part of the operating system thanks to the Microsoft Store integration. Updates will be easier and faster this way. Four years after the initial release, the compatibility layer known as Windows Subsystem...
Sony and Honda considering including a PS5 inside planned autonomous cars
Something to look forward to: Earlier this year, Sony and Honda announced a collaboration to develop various electric vehicles, some of which could be fully autonomous. The companies also heavily focused on the entertainment side of the upcoming cars, emphasizing this by revealing plans to include a PS5 in specific models.
The FCC launches detailed broadband coverage maps
Editor's take: A quick test of the service using my home address proved insightful. In addition to the handful of ISPs I was already aware of offering fixed service, I learned that several providers including SpaceX and HughesNet service my area with satellite-based Internet. The Federal Communications Commission has launched...
The shocking reality of Black Friday deals
Just one in seven Black Friday deals offer a genuine discount and the vast majority of promotions are cheaper or the same price in the six months before the sales event, a study has found.Which? analysed 214 Black Friday deals last year across seven major retailers – Amazon, AO, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Very – looking at their prices every day in the six months before and after last year’s event on November 26.The watchdog found 183 (86 per cent) were cheaper or the same as their Black Friday price in the six months before the event...
Zen 4 CPU prices fall dramatically, Ryzen 9 7950X is now down to $554
What just happened? Since launching in September, AMD's Zen 4 processors have struggled to sell against Intel's Raptor Lake due to price and compatibility disadvantages. Team Red has addressed the situation with deep price cuts around the globe, but it's unclear if these are permanent drops or just holiday deals.
