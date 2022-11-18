Read full article on original website
DQ Roundball Preview: Knott Central Lady Patriots
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Patriots were runners-up in the district tournament and in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, using those second-place finishes as motivation for the season ahead. “We’re looking to kinda build off the year last year and hopefully take a it a couple steps...
DQ Roundball Preview: Breathitt County Lady Bobcats
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - In year two under head coach Brandon Hayes, Breathitt County is hoping to continue a pattern of success. “They’ve really gelled together as a unit, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them take the floor and seeing the fruits of our labor,” said Coach Hayes.
DQ Roundball Preview: Martin County Cardinals
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Hot off a district title and a Mr. Basketball finalist, the Martin County Cardinals are ready for another successful season. ”We’re excited about this team,” said head coach Jason James. “This is the most athletic team we’ve probably had in a long time.”
DQ Roundball Previews: Clay County Lady Tigers
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - After falling in the first round of the district playoffs, Clay County is motivated to make a deeper run under a new head coach. ”We’re very young so we’re rebuilding,” said first-year head coach Gemma Parks. “We’re just trying to understand, you know, that working hard pays off.”
CFP Rankings: Georgia remains on top
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One week remains in the college football regular season, with the newest College Football Playoff rankings revealed. Georgia remains at No. 1 after the win in Lexington. Four undefeated teams round out the top four with the Dogs, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan. Tennessee drops five...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Olivia Little
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Olivia Little is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Olivia is a senior at Floyd Central High School, where she has a 3.97 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society and was a Link Crew Leader. Congratulations, Olivia!
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Bailey Jo Dials
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bailey Jo Dials in an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Bailey is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.16 GPA. She won first place in promotional video during the Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky state competition. She served at the Martin County High School chapter’s Executive Vice President and Vice President of Social Media.
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
Hazard ARH introduces new CEO
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new CEO at the helm of Hazard ARH. The hospital system announced in late October that Lexington native Brian Springate will serve as CEO. He has an extensive career in health care at multiple hospitals across the country. He told WYMT he is excited to serve the people of Eastern Kentucky.
Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”
Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. ”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry. The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their...
Thanksgiving meals served to Eastern Ky. flood survivors
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Turkey, green beans and rolls are some of the fixings you need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. ”I thank God, for first of all surviving the flood, for Kate and Tim and everybody that helps her,” said Burless Slone of Knott County. “She helps me and other people,” she added.
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning more about a car crash that happened Friday. Knott County Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT that Christopher Drake Smith, 18, was killed in a crash on Highway 80 at the Perry/Knott County line. Smith’s obituary states he died at Johnson City Medical...
Prestonsburg merchants spotlight shopping small this season
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After filling their plates for Thanksgiving, many people will be preparing to fill their carts and marking items off of their holiday shopping lists. So, the merchants with Shop Prestonsburg are hoping to see business in their downtown stores. Many shops are opening Thursday night, some...
People in Buckhorn still thankful four months after flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost four months after devastating flooding, people say they are thankful heading into the holiday season. Buckhorn was one place that was hit hard, with many homes destroyed. But that area of Perry County experienced no loss of life. The road is closed and people who...
Update: Highway 80 back open in Knott County following rock slide
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The slide has been cleared and the highway is back open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning. Crews are responding to a rock slide that has all lanes of Highway 80 blocked in Knott County. WYMT Weather Spotter...
First Baptist Church in Hazard holds Community Thanksgiving Service
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Churchgoers at First Baptist Church in Hazard held their annual community Thanksgiving service, inviting the public and people from area churches. The service is a time for people and churches throughout the community to come together and show thanks. Senior Pastor Tim Reynolds says this year...
Family wakes to early morning fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning. Firefighters said dispatch received a “frantic” call about the fire. Crews responded to a house in the Dorton Branch community on Arcade Hill. A spokesperson for the fire department said...
