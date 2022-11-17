Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens Returns On SmackDown, Enters WarGames
The theme of tonight’s SmackDown was The Bloodline trying to figure out who The Brutes partner will be at WarGames. The Brawling Brutes already had Drew Mclntyre on their team, but who would be member number five? Well, following the conclusion of the Sami Zayn vs. Butch main event, it was all out warfare between the teams and that’s when the fifth member was revealed. Kevin Owens made his return to SmackDown as he was revealed as the fifth and final member for team Brutes, coming out to save them after the Bloodline laid them all out. Sami and Kevin has a face off before Roman Reigns got involved and dropped Owens with a Superman punch. But, in the end, Kevin Owens laid out Roman with a stunner and stood tall for his team.
AEW Rampage Viewership Declines While Key Demo Rises Ahead Of Full Gear
The viewership numbers for this week’s AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday’s show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from the 0.11rating the show drew last Friday.
Big WWE Prospect Backstage At AEW Rampage
Things are getting interesting. Previously, Fightful Select reported that independent star KC Navarro was being heavily looked at by WWE and even has a scheduled private tryout coming up. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Navarro was backstage at last night’s AEW Rampage. Fightful has...
Live AEW Full Gear Results (19/11/22)
Tonight AEW brings us the Full Gear event from New Jersey, being hosted at the Prudential Center. The card is stacked, with several matches with championship implications. You can check out the full match card below. – AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF. – AEW World...
Fans Can Expect Another “Newsworthy” AEW Show For Full Gear
It looks like Tony Khan is planning a newsworthy show for tonight’s AEW Full Gear. Fightful Select have reported that an AEW source has noted tonight will be a “noteworthy” show. An AEW source familiar with our writing style (articles on title changes, returns, debuts, turns, big...
AEW Revolution Date And Venue Revealed
AEW Revolution is on the way. Tonight at the Post-Full Gear Media Scrum, Tony Khan was asked if there was any information on the next Pay-Per-View which is AEW Revolution 2023. It was then revealed that AEW Revolution will take place March 5, 2023 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Preliminary Viewership For This Week’s SmackDown Up, Key Demo Remains The same
The preliminary numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership. The November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Ric Flair Believes The WWE Locker Room Would “Riot” If CM Punk Was Handed A WrestleMania Main Event
Ric Flair believes the WWE locker room would not take kindly to CM Punk showing up and being handed a WrestleMania main event. There has also been speculation that CM Punk may be heading to WWE under the new regime. While there haven’t been any official reports that suggest Punk is heading to WWE, Ric Flair discussed a possible CM Punk return on his To Be The Man podcast.
This Week’s WWE SmackDown Final Viewership And Demographic Rating Down From Last Week
The final viewership ratings are in for this week’s SmackDown. ShowBuzzDaily reports that the final viewership numbers came in at 2.232 million viewers, which is down from the final viewership on November 11. Last Friday’s episode scored a final viewership number of 2.264 million viewers. The final demographic number came in at a 0.56 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. This number is down from the 0.58 rating the show drew last Friday.
NXT Level Up Results (11/18/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 18. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 15. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. – Thea Hail def. Dani Palmer. – Dante Chen...
The Young Bucks Call AEW Suspension The Hardest Two Months Of Their Lives
The Young Bucks were not happy campers while they were suspended by All Elite Wrestling. The Young Bucks returned to AEW along with Kenny Omega at Saturday’s Full Gear event, facing off with Death Triangle for the trios championships. While speaking on Being The Elite, the Young Bucks went...
Spoiler On Final Member Of Team Bianca Belair
It looks like we now know who will fill the final spot on Team Bianca Belair. At WWE Survivor Series, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss and an unknown final member will take on team Damage CTRL along with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross. Now, we may know that...
WWE SmackDown Results – 11/18/22 – World Cup Continues, Shotzi vs Baszler And More
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown will be an important one as we get closer and closer to Survivor Series. This article will be updated as the show airs. -The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre out for a promo. Sheamus pokes fun at technical difficulties from last week. Sheamus puts over his history with McIntyre. They tease the fifth man and Sami Zayn interrupts. Crowd breaks out into Ucey chants. Sami Zayn comes out and guarantees The Bloodline will win War Games. Sheamus hints at the fifth man, saying Sami Zayn will crap his pants when he sees who it is.
Wheeler Yuta, Athena And More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
Wheeler Yuta, Athena and more have been announced for AEW Dark Elevation. You can view the full match card for tonight’s episode below. Willow Nightingale & Hikaru Shida vs. Leva Bates & Emi Sakura. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, ‘Cool Hand’ Angelo Parker & ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt Menard) (with...
Saraya On Keeping Her Name: It Feels So Good To Be Myself
Saraya is Paige no longer. Saraya made her AEW in-ring debut at Full Gear, but for years past, she was known as WWE star, Paige. Now, she’s brought her real name to AEW and during the Full Gear post show scrum, she was asked how it felt to bring the Saraya name to the big stage, in which she said it feels so good to her herself.
Alternative Plan For AEW Full Gear Main Event Was Pitched By Several “Influential Wrestlers”
It appears that AEW had another possible way to go for the Full Gear main event. Dave Meltzer explained on F4Wonline that there was actually another idea for the Full Gear main event finish. In fact, “influential wrestlers” had another way to go, but they ended up going with Tony Khan’s plan.
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Prior To Signing With AEW
Renee Paquette has confirmed talks with WWE prior to signing with AEW. Paquette recently appeared for an interview with Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me. She acknowledged she had been in contact with WWE prior to ultimately signing with AEW. I had been talking to WWE, that had gotten leaked out...
Live WWE RAW Results – 11/21/22 – War Games Advantage Ladder Match And More
This week’s edition of Monday Night RAW will serve as the go home show to Survivor Series: War Games this weekend. Only one match has been officially announced as of this writing as Asuka and Rhea Ripley will battle for War Games advantage in a ladder match. It is almost a guarantee that both team Bianca Belair and team Damage CTRL will get involved.
AEW Full Gear: The Acclaimed vs Swerve In Our Glory AEW Tag Title Match Result
The tag titles were on the line in New Jersey. Max Caster’s freestyle took aim at several people including Kanye West, Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Bowens heavily sold his right shoulder early in the match. Billy Gunn was not at ringside for the match. Swerve continued to work a more heel style. He brought a barricade to ringside to the confusion of Keith Lee.
Roman Reigns Wants To Continue Chasing Movie Roles
Roman Reigns may not reach the heights of The Rock, but he certainly has an interest in acting. WWE co-CEO Nick Khan had previously teased that they have “big plans” to help Roman carve out a path to Hollywood, if that’s where he wishes to journey next. Reigns spoke about this on The Ringer.
