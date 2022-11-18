Read full article on original website
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating shooting on southbound I-635
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating shooting that happened on I-635 on Wednesday afternoon. At 11:27 a.m., the police received a call regarding a shooting into a vehicle in the area of southbound I-635 and Kansas Avenue. When police arrived, they did find...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating homicide near 56th & Swope
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a front yard. The police department said officers went to the 3700 block of E. 56th St. just after 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. That is...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect
KCTV 5
New plan to review Golubski’s old cases is met with criticism
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - We’re learning more about a $1.7 million plan within the Unified Government to review the cases of disgraced retired KCK police detective Roger Golubski. The chief of police, District Attorney Mark Dupree, and the mayor appeared together at a news conference in KCK to...
KCTV 5
19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson
KCTV 5
Brothers charged in fatal double shooting near 28th & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two young men have been charged with murder following a fatal double shooting near 28th and Prospect Tuesday, which left two other young men dead. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says Marques D. Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man will not be charged for fatally shooting person breaking into his vehicle
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will not be charged after fatally shooting an individual who broke into his vehicle and then tried to break into his home on Sept. 22. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said that, “In a homicide case like this, one is to consider different levels of murder or manslaughter that might relate to the crime. The other factor to consider is self-defense.” The county attorney then laid out the state statutes regarding self defense of a person and defense of a dwelling, place of work or vehicle with no duty to retreat.
KCTV 5
Man wounded in Tuesday morning Olathe shooting
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said one man was in stable condition after being shot in the chest Tuesday morning. The Olathe Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for an armed disturbance. When police arrived, they found a man had been shot...
KCTV 5
1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
KCTV 5
Legal advice: wrongful death claims
“I see lawyers ads talking about wrongful death claims, what does that really mean?” Edelman and Thompson, Kansas City’s personal injury lawyers, have the answer. Sponsored by Edelman and Thompson. The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements.
KCTV 5
Developer begins demolition of former Kmart site in Merriam
KCTV 5
KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KCTV 5
Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call of several gunshots in the area of East Armour...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing man with medical conditions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. According the KCPD, John M. Schwarz was supposed to be at a local hospital for a 2:30 p.m. appointment. However, he never showed up.
KCTV 5
Woman who went missing in Kansas City on Wednesday found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in finding a woman reported missing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Carolyn Mitchell was last seen Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. walking southbound at 51 Street and Tracy Avenue. She was said to be wearing a...
KCTV 5
Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station
KCTV 5
Police: Man impersonated delivery driver before armed robbery of Gladstone business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing business workers at gunpoint Tuesday morning. The Gladstone Police Department stated a man entered a business in the 5700 block of North Antioch Road about 11:45 a.m., dressed as a package delivery service handler. Police reported...
KCTV 5
Medicare 101
Grace sits down with Moe Jackson from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City to answer your Medicare questions. Sponsored by Blue KC.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Clay County deputies, Good Samaritan help rescue man from icy creek
