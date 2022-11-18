LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will not be charged after fatally shooting an individual who broke into his vehicle and then tried to break into his home on Sept. 22. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said that, “In a homicide case like this, one is to consider different levels of murder or manslaughter that might relate to the crime. The other factor to consider is self-defense.” The county attorney then laid out the state statutes regarding self defense of a person and defense of a dwelling, place of work or vehicle with no duty to retreat.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO