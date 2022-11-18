Steamboat business gives back to environment with Wild Friday

I am writing today to express my opposition to the current Mad Rabbit trail proposal. We do not need to attract 180,000 more tourists to Steamboat, not when we are already pushing our town’s infrastructure with regards to housing, services and staffing. I have concerns that the proposal is poorly planned: using a decades-old, out-of-date forest map; the violations of the Colorado Roadless Rule and lack of Environmental Impact Statement; lack of seasonal closure and impact on local wildlife, especially elk herds and calving grounds; and there does not seem to have been a lot of exploring alternatives in planning trails with wildlife in mind.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO