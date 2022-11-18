Read full article on original website
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
One injured in East Moline accident, house struck
One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
Car crashes into tree
A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree. The tree is on 10th Avenue between...
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
Reimagined ‘destination center’ to open in Davenport
Visit Quad Cities will celebrate the opening of the reimagined Union Station Destination Center, 102 S. Harrison St., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The public is invited to stop by from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and enjoy refreshments, shop for QC swag, and listen to Quad Cities resident DJ K Yung of SiriusXM FLY Channel 47. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, will give remarks at 3:30 p.m.
Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6
Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
Moline Fire Dept. keeping wreath red again
The Moline Fire Department will again participate in the holiday fire safety campaign “Keep the. Wreath Red” to raise awareness of fire safety during the holiday season. All four Moline fire stations will be displaying a wreath on the front of their station beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, and ending on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This wreath is a challenge to Moline residents to keep the lights on the wreath red. Should a fire occur in Moline, a bulb in the wreath will be changed from red to white, according to a Wednesday fire department release.
No injuries in wood-stove fire in shed
No one was injured in an early-morning shed fire in Burlington, according to a news release. Shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1200 block of South 7th Street for a shed on fire with several buildings nearby. An engine was returning to the fire station from a previous call and arrived two minutes later to find a small shed on fire.
Are you hot to trot on Turkey Day?
The 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot is ready to fly Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport. “We’ve got a real buzz with thousands of people ready to flock downtown for another great YMCA Turkey Trot,” Luis Leal, Turkey Trot Race Director for the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said in a Wednesday release. “I’ve spoken to hundreds of people whose family traditions depend on getting together and coming downtown for a nice run or walk before the big Thanksgiving Day meal.”
Dispute with gun ends with hospital eval, police allege
One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a domestic disturbance involving a gun Tuesday afternoon in East Moline. About 4:45 p.m., East Moline Police were at a scene near the intersection of the 2200 block of Kennedy Drive and 3rd Street B. Several squad cars were in the area.
That Dam Shopping Trip highlights downtown QC businesses
That Dam Shopping Trip — a bi-state shopping tour of downtown Rock Island and Davenport small businesses — is back for 2022 and will be Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ten businesses, on both sides of the Mississippi River, will...
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
Optimist Club’s Christmas Tree lot to open Friday
For more than 60 years, the Davenport Noon Optimist Club has brought the spirit of Christmas into Quad Cities homes by offering quality trees at reasonable prices, a news release says. Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium parking lot at 3603 North Brady St. has become home to this annual fundraiser and Quad Cities tradition.
Driver led chase, rammed trooper’s cruiser, police allege
A 27-year-old East Moline man is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he rammed the trooper’s cruiser head-on during a chase. Kalin Hawkins faces felony charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony, and eluding; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance; and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
Scott County Regional Authority announces over $1.6 million in new grants
The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) on Tuesday announced awards of over $1.6 million for the fall 2022 grant cycle. The Authority received a total of 81 requests for funding totaling $6,816,045, according to a Tuesday release. A total of $1,617,863 was awarded to 52 projects benefiting residents of Scott County. Among the larger ones are:
New hope given to Galesburg cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
2 parks are merry and bright for holidays
Two Davenport parks will be bright and cheerful for the holidays. The Fejervary Holiday Lights, a show of multi-colored lights coordinated to music, will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run every night through Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-9:30 p.m. every night at the Fejervary Learning Center. New for this year, the light display is bigger and brighter with twice the lights. The light shows last about 15 minutes with a show starting every 30 minutes.
Help sought to find missing QC man
The family of 20-year-old Jeremiah Schussler, who is missing, asks for help from the public. Jeremiah is 6’2″ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network Facebook page. He wears dark-rimmed glasses and has a large scar...
Arrests made in 17-year-old’s murder in Rock Island
Two men in Oklahoma have been arrested for a Sept. 18 murder in Rock Island. On Monday, detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested two men in Oklahoma City for the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year old Angel Lopez Jr.
Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade
Burlington, IA- The annual Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade will return to Burlington on Saturday, November 26th at 5 PM. Dozens of floats and entries will participate in this year’s parade, with this year’s theme being, “Merry & Bright.” The parade will begin at Eighth and Jefferson and proceed east toward the riverfront.
