Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Still See Another Bad Quarter Ahead for Ford Motor
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Vista Outdoor Inc: "I think it can be bought here. I would not push it, though." Ford Motor Co: "I still see another...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
Michael Farr: Tougher Times Are Likely Ahead for the Markets, and Investors Must Be Courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Autodesk and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Nordstrom — Shares fell 9% after the department store reaffirmed its full-year forecast. Nordstrom's latest results beat profit and sales expectations, according to consensus expectations on Refinitiv. HP — Shares rose 2% after HP surpassed expectations on the top and bottom...
NBC Los Angeles
Credit Suisse Shareholders Greenlight $4.2 Billion Capital Raise
The new share offering will see the Saudi National Bank take a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse, making it the bank's largest shareholder. Credit Suisse on Wednesday projected a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.6 billion) loss for the fourth quarter as it begins its second strategic overhaul in less than a year.
Comments / 0