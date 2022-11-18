ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland kicks off annual Tour of Homes

By Nikolas Wilson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Early Christmas decorating ideas are on display as Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Siouxland kicked off its annual Tour of Homes Thursday night.

After COVID kept the tour out of private homes for a couple of years, this year’s tour takes guests inside five specially decorated homes in the Whispering Creek area. Over the last two years, the tours were at Sioux City’s downtown apartments due to the pandemic.

BBBS uses proceeds from the event to fund the organization’s Youth Mentoring Program. Organizers called support from the Siouxland community “heartwarming.”

“It’s incredible. It’s truly amazing to have all these people step up from senior citizens to business owners, people from all walks of life supporting a cause that goes back to the children we serve. It’s huge,” said Jetske Wauran-Castro of BBBS of Siouxland.

The tickets for the event are sold out and BBBS estimated 1,200 people will attend the event across three days.

