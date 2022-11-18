ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KTRE

Holiday travel in East Texas nearly back to pre-COVID levels

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This holiday season, many are heading to see families by land or by air. With gas prices below three dollars in many places, people are hitting the road. like Tarsha Smith and her family who are traveling from Dallas to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving. “It’s okay...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up

East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. “We’ve seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good,” Miller said. Water restored to...
BEN WHEELER, TX
KTRE

Van Zandt County approves broadband plan

There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. We spoke with them today. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Bank releases funds back...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving

Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
CANTON, TX
KTRE

City of Marshall prepares to transform downtown into Wonderland of Lights

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The wonderland is nearly upon us. The City of Marshall is preparing to light up downtown with their Wonderland of Lights on Wednesday, November 23. The historic courthouse and downtown will twinkle with millions of white lights. Santa’s village complete with ADA ramps is receiving finishing touches, and of course there will be a carousel and an ice-skating rink. Many downtown businesses will be open and this year they’re bringing in food trucks.
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

Overton child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton boy was recovered by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provided an update on the situation Tuesday at a press conference, stating that the trooper recognized Pamala Medlock’s vehicle from the Amber Alert that had been issued earlier in the day. Medlock is accused of absconding with a young boy but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on Interstate 20. Smith said Medlock and the boy had stopped at roadside parks to sleep a couple times before the trooper found them.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
HENDERSON, TX
KTRE

Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riot granted release from jail for pre-trial preparation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray TV) - A Longview man accused of assaulting an officer on Jan. 6, 2021 is on his way home from a Washington D.C. jail. A federal judge ruled Ryan Nichols could not adequately prepare for trial from a jail cell. Nichols’ wife and mother traveled to Washington federal District Court on for Nichols’s hearing on Tuesday. A federal judge ruled Nichols can prepare for trial from home in his wife Bonnie’s custody.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas

There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
GILMER, TX

