Pelosi stepping aside; Whitmer sticking to state politics; last of ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Supreme Court clears ways for Trump tax returns; Fauci discusses COVID vaccines; Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the handover of former President Donald Trump’s...
Channel 3000
Georgia’s Senate runoff is in 2 weeks. Here’s what a 51st seat would mean for Democrats.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will...
Trump news - live: Pence sought for questioning in Jan 6 probe over attempt to overturn election
The Justice Department is reportedly seeking to question Mike Pence as part of its ongoing investigation into January 6 and Donald Trump’s months-long effort to overturn the 2020 election.Mr Pence, his vice president, was in the Capital at the time of the attack to participate in the ceritfication of the results. His life was directly threatened by rioters during the attack, and his security team was forced to rush him away to a secure position just a few feet from where attackers had breached the building.Since then, Mr Pence has been clear that Mr Trump’s actions during the riot...
Channel 3000
5 things to know for Nov. 21: Colorado shooting, World Cup, Twitter, Congress, Climate
It’s almost time for the unhappiest part of the holidays: Getting there. Holiday travel is going to be more expensive than ever, and in some places, snowier too. We hope all your season’s obligatory journeys are safe and reasonably-priced. Now, let’s Get Up to Speed and On with...
Channel 3000
5 things to know for November 23: Walmart shooting, Trump, Student loans, Layoffs, Covid
AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the US will be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 5 Things team is also heading out to spend time with family and friends, so we’re taking a few days off. We’ll be back on Sunday. Until then, here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
Channel 3000
What voter turnout in Wisconsin and beyond means about elections
The voter turnout in 2020 was a stunning 67%, according to one source. A third fixed 2020 voter turnout at 63%. All three are correct — because they do the math differently. They’re comparing actual voters with the number of eligible voters, registered voters and Americans of voting age, respectively.
Comments / 0