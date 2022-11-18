When and where can I watch Rudolph and Frosty?

( WKRG ) — Holiday TV specials are a tradition for families across America. So when and where can you watch Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? We have the schedules.

Frosty the Snowman

Frosty and his friends are back on CBS this year. WKRG News 5 will air the original 1969 special followed by the 1992 sequel “Frosty Returns” twice this season:

Friday, Nov. 25: WKRG will air “Frosty the Snowman” at 7 p.m. followed by “Frosty Returns” at 7:30 p.m. The classic TV specials are followed by CBS Movie “A Christmas Proposal.

Saturday, Dec. 10: “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” air from 8 to 9 p.m. following the 1964 stop-motion TV special classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

No holiday television schedule is complete without Rudolph. WKRG will offer two showings of the 1964 stop-motion classic.

Tuesday, Nov. 29: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” plays from 7 to 8 p.m. followed by “Reindeer in Here,” an all-new one-hour animated holiday special premiering this year on CBS.

Saturday, Dec. 10: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” plays from 7 to 8 p.m. followed by back-to-back Frosty the Snowman specials, “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” from 8 to 9 p.m.

Full holiday programming schedule:

WKRG is proud to offer holiday programming through the end of the year. From classic TV specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to entertainment spectacles including “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All,” CBS has a full slate of holiday programming. So pour the hot chocolate and settle in:

Friday, Nov. 25:

Frosty the Snowman: 7 to 7:30 p.m.

7 to 7:30 p.m. Frosty Returns: 7:30 to 8 p.m.

7:30 to 8 p.m. CBS Movie: “A Christmas Proposal” 8 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 :

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: 7 to 8 p.m.

7 to 8 p.m. Reindeer in Here: 8 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3:

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire / Legend of the Lost Tribe: 7 to 8 p.m.

7 to 8 p.m. The Story of Santa Claus: 8 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4:

CBS Original Movie: “Fit For Christmas”: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: 7 to 8 p.m.

7 to 8 p.m. Frosty the Snowman: 8 to 8:30 p.m.

8 to 8:30 p.m. Frosty Returns: 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11:

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years: 7 to 8 p.m.

7 to 8 p.m. CBS Original Movie: “Must Love Christmas”: 8 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15:

Survivor 43 Finale: 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16:

Reindeer in Here: 7 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18:

CBS Original Movie: “When Christmas Was Young”: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20:

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All: 7 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21:

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon: 8 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23:

24th Annual A Home For the Holidays at the Grove: 7 to 8 p.m.

7 to 8 p.m. CBS Movie: “Christmas Takes Flight”: 8 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28:

45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors: 7 to 9 p.m.

7 to 9 p.m. The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman: 9 to 10 p.m.

