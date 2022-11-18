ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

When and where can I watch Rudolph and Frosty?

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hLEV_0jF0GWY600

( WKRG ) — Holiday TV specials are a tradition for families across America. So when and where can you watch Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? We have the schedules.

Frosty the Snowman

Frosty and his friends are back on CBS this year. WKRG News 5 will air the original 1969 special followed by the 1992 sequel “Frosty Returns” twice this season:

Friday, Nov. 25: WKRG will air “Frosty the Snowman” at 7 p.m. followed by “Frosty Returns” at 7:30 p.m. The classic TV specials are followed by CBS Movie “A Christmas Proposal.

Saturday, Dec. 10: “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” air from 8 to 9 p.m. following the 1964 stop-motion TV special classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

No holiday television schedule is complete without Rudolph. WKRG will offer two showings of the 1964 stop-motion classic.

Tuesday, Nov. 29: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” plays from 7 to 8 p.m. followed by “Reindeer in Here,” an all-new one-hour animated holiday special premiering this year on CBS.

Saturday, Dec. 10: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” plays from 7 to 8 p.m. followed by back-to-back Frosty the Snowman specials, “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” from 8 to 9 p.m.

Get your local forecast from WKRG News 5

Full holiday programming schedule:

WKRG is proud to offer holiday programming through the end of the year. From classic TV specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to entertainment spectacles including “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All,” CBS has a full slate of holiday programming. So pour the hot chocolate and settle in:

Friday, Nov. 25:

  • Frosty the Snowman: 7 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Frosty Returns: 7:30 to 8 p.m.
  • CBS Movie: “A Christmas Proposal” 8 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 :

  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: 7 to 8 p.m.
  • Reindeer in Here: 8 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3:

  • Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire / Legend of the Lost Tribe: 7 to 8 p.m.
  • The Story of Santa Claus: 8 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4:

  • CBS Original Movie: “Fit For Christmas”: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10:

  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: 7 to 8 p.m.
  • Frosty the Snowman: 8 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Frosty Returns: 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11:

  • National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years: 7 to 8 p.m.
  • CBS Original Movie: “Must Love Christmas”: 8 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15:

  • Survivor 43 Finale: 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16:

  • Reindeer in Here: 7 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18:

  • CBS Original Movie: “When Christmas Was Young”: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20:

  • Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All: 7 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21:

  • Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon: 8 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23:

  • 24th Annual A Home For the Holidays at the Grove: 7 to 8 p.m.
  • CBS Movie: “Christmas Takes Flight”: 8 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28:

  • 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors: 7 to 9 p.m.
  • The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman: 9 to 10 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road

UPDATE: Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife killed crossing road, driver stayed on scene: Mobile Police For updates on this story, clink the link above. For our previous reporting, read below: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wife of the owner of a popular restaurant has died after being hit and killed trying to cross Old Shell […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department According to a Dothan Police Press Release, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan. Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder. He has been accused […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Louisiana State Police release identity of Florida man linked to fatal attack against DOTD worker

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people died after a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon, according to State Police. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

Louisiana: Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2K from store, Monroe Police

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, Monroe Police investigated a theft that occurred on Circle K located on the 4000th block of Sterlington Rd. in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 23-year-old Keiyariah Gayden, an employee of Circle K, was arrested for alleged theft. Reports […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy