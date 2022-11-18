ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.
Michael Farr: Tougher Times Are Likely Ahead for the Markets, and Investors Must Be Courageous

It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
Credit Suisse Shareholders Greenlight $4.2 Billion Capital Raise

The new share offering will see the Saudi National Bank take a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse, making it the bank's largest shareholder. Credit Suisse on Wednesday projected a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.6 billion) loss for the fourth quarter as it begins its second strategic overhaul in less than a year.
Here's the Apology Letter Sam Bankman-Fried Sent to FTX Employees: ‘When Sh—Y Things Happen to Us, We All Tend to Make Irrational Decisions'

FTX's ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried blamed his "irrational decisions" on "sh---y" circumstances in a letter sent to employees of the bankrupt crypto exchange that was obtained by CNBC. Bankman-Fried said that he "froze up in the face of pressure and leaks" as his crypto empire quickly lost investor confidence and customers...
HP Laying Off 4,000-6,000 Employees Globally Over the Next Three Years

HP's cost-cutting gesture comes three years after it reduced headcount by up to 9,000. The company reported weakness in commercial and consumer PC sales during the quarter that ended Oct. 31. HP also issued light earnings guidance for the new 2023 fiscal year. Computer maker HP Inc. said Tuesday that...

