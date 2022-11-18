Read full article on original website
KTRE
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As Thanksgiving day approaches, the Law Office of Goudarzi & Young, LLP, is helping people set their tables with a turkey giveaway. East Texans lined the streets Monday morning for their free turkey. The firm gave away 750 smoked turkeys from Bear Creek Smokehouse, and it only took an hour for all supplies to be given out.
KTRE
CampV kicks off holidays with Thanksgiving lunch, campus Christmas decorating
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - To help make the holidays a little more joyous and filled with company, CampV hosted their Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and began transforming their campus with Christmas decor. Veterans and their families enjoyed a Thanksgiving lunch at CampV in Tyler. They host a weekly lunch on...
KTRE
Bubba’s Fat Burgers in Gilmer provides Thanksgiving feast for community
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - People in Gilmer were treated to a Thanksgiving feast today put on by a local restaurant. Volunteers came together to put on the special Thanksgiving dinner provided by Bubba’s Fat Burgers at the Yamboree grounds in Gilmer. “For the veterans, the senior citizens, the people...
KTRE
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support
There's a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County's two most powerful elected officials.
KTRE
New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support. Secretary for the department, Amanda Norman, says they received lots of community support this past week. "We appreciate all of the love and support we received from the community. A lot of people reached out and said 'we're here for y'all.' Let us know what you need," said Norman. And according to the Fire Chief Gary Ross, local fire departments stepped up to help if needed.
KTRE
Holiday travel in East Texas nearly back to pre-COVID levels
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This holiday season, many are heading to see families by land or by air. With gas prices below three dollars in many places, people are hitting the road. like Tarsha Smith and her family who are traveling from Dallas to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving. “It’s okay...
KTRE
64 spectacular trees featured at Museum of East Texas Festival of Trees in Lufkin
Canton's Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. "The brewery ... we've already started and we're hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good," says Woodward. "So, we got a jump on that, but now it's a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we'll start rebuilding next week."
KTRE
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving. Goudarzi & Young Law Firm gave away 750 smoked turkeys from Bear Creek Smokehouse Monday, and it only took an hour for all supplies to be given out to grateful East Texans. They'll do it again on Wednesday in Gilmer.
KTRE
Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up
East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. "We've seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good," Miller said.
KTRE
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
There's a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County's two most powerful elected officials.
KTRE
3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
KTRE
Overton child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton boy was recovered by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provided an update on the situation Tuesday at a press conference, stating that the trooper recognized Pamala Medlock’s vehicle from the Amber Alert that had been issued earlier in the day. Medlock is accused of absconding with a young boy but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on Interstate 20. Smith said Medlock and the boy had stopped at roadside parks to sleep a couple times before the trooper found them.
KTRE
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
There's a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County's two most powerful elected officials.
KTRE
East Texan chosen as Earl Campbell Rose Award semi-finalist
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Enterprise football player has been chosen as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Kendre Miller is a running back with TCU. Finalists will be announced Dec. 13, and the winner will be announced at a banquet on Jan. 11, 2023. The...
