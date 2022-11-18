ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Here are some places you can go or pick up dinner for your family

SAN ANTONIO — The related video above was originally published November 16, 2022. Do you want to enjoy a lovely Thanksgiving Day meal without any of the hassle of cooking and cleaning? There are plenty of places in San Antonio that will do all of the cooking for you, giving you more time to enjoy the holiday with your friends and family.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Texas nonprofits denounce targeted violence against LGBTQ community following shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

SAN ANTONIO — Last weekend's Colorado Springs shooting has emboldened Texas LGBTQ advocates to push back harder against discriminatory legislation as 2023 approaches. Andrea Segovia stressed the shooting hits close to home as she identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, as well as works as an advocate for the Transgender Education Network of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We just want to be' | Local group holds Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony after Colorado Springs shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A memorial was held Monday at Texas A&M University San Antonio's campus. It hosted the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The group also paid respects to the victims in the mass shooting in Colorado Springs that happened at the LGBTQ+ nightclub. Five people were killed and more than dozen others were hurt.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
