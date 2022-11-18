Read full article on original website
Turkey Trot 5K: How to register for the event happening in San Antonio on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — For those who want to get a workout in before stuffing their plate on Thanksgiving, the 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K is taking place on Thursday morning. It starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. People who want to participate can line up at 646 South Flores at the entrance of the H-E-B headquarters.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
Firefighters believe a birds nest may be to blame for electrical fire at fast food restaurant
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters believe a birds nest may to be blame for an electrical fire at at a west-side fast food restaurant Monday night. It happened around 10:53 p.m. at the Wendy's on the 4400 block of W. Commerce. When firefighters arrived at the location, crews noticed a...
Thanksgiving foods to avoid giving your pet
SAN ANTONIO — With Thanksgiving Day upon us, many may be tempted to give our pet some of the delicious food you'll be sharing with family. However, not all Thanksgiving food is good for your furry friend and it could lead to an unwanted trip to the veterinarian office.
Here's when H-E-B, Walmart and Target will be open for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — We've all been there: Your family is in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner when you realize you've forgotten one or two key ingredients. Where to go at the 11th hour to make your apple pie or scalloped potatoes dreams a reality?. If you're sticking around...
Don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Here are some places you can go or pick up dinner for your family
SAN ANTONIO — The related video above was originally published November 16, 2022. Do you want to enjoy a lovely Thanksgiving Day meal without any of the hassle of cooking and cleaning? There are plenty of places in San Antonio that will do all of the cooking for you, giving you more time to enjoy the holiday with your friends and family.
The 28th annual Mariachi Extravaganza is underway
SAN ANTONIO — The 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza is now underway at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in downtown San Antonio. The event serves as host to three national competitions and the High School Finals. Winners of the group and vocal competitions will open for Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán at the...
Here's how to keep off those holiday pounds
SAN ANTONIO — Thanksgiving is one holiday where we love to eat and this year, it’s set to be super challenging since so many people are still struggling to drop their pandemic weight. Luckily, fitness experts can put together a weight-busting formula to show you how it is...
An everyday garment is drawing crowds of Catholics to Mission Espada
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's World Heritage Mission churches draw visitors from all around the world. But one is increasingly attracting Catholics arriving for a saint's blessing. Inside that smallest of San Antonio's historic mission churches is a holy object of great importance. "We're really lucky to have a...
'Grillsgiving' gives San Antonians a chance to help people pay their electric bills through food
SAN ANTONIO — This Saturday, CPS Energy hosted Grillsgiving, the event was a chance to fill up on award-winning Texas bar-b-que and a chance to help keep the lights on for many families across San Antonio. As winter approaches and the nights get longer, it's all the more important...
Miniature horse 'viciously' killed by two pit bulls in Boerne
SAN ANTONIO — A family in Boerne, Texas, is speaking out after their miniature horse was brutally killed by two pit bulls. The dogs were not put down. Now, Linda Dozier and Jim Castrellon are worried about the safety of those living on the far northwest side. Starla was...
Four apartments damaged in overnight fire on northeast-side of town
SAN ANTONIO — An overnight fire at a northeast-side apartment complex damaged four units, firefighters say. The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. on the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Rd at the OakRidge Apartments. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a third floor unit when they arrived, and quickly...
Texas nonprofits denounce targeted violence against LGBTQ community following shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
SAN ANTONIO — Last weekend's Colorado Springs shooting has emboldened Texas LGBTQ advocates to push back harder against discriminatory legislation as 2023 approaches. Andrea Segovia stressed the shooting hits close to home as she identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, as well as works as an advocate for the Transgender Education Network of Texas.
East San Antonio neighbors say the stench of human waste must go
SAN ANTONIO — One by one they stood to give impassioned pleas, detailing how the smell from a portable toilet business is withering their quality of life. Besieged east San Antonio neighbors who have been fighting what they call a terrible stench for months won a skirmish this week with the Board of Adjustment.
Surviving the wallet gobble: Restaurants, non-profit push through Thanksgiving inflation prices
SAN ANTONIO — It may be colder than in years past, but Les Thomsen's fried turkeys are still a red-hot commodity. "The first year we did 75 turkeys," Thomsen said. Thomsen is the president and co-founder of Noah's Farm. The non-profit's proceeds from fried turkey sales reach more than 9,000 miles away in Zimbabwe.
Edible flowers? Local pastor using artistic ability to create edible artwork
SAN ANTONIO — Have you ever received flowers you could eat? One local bakery is thinking outside of the box when it comes to floral treats. Alfredo Pena, the owner of Better than Flowers SA is using his artistic ability to create cupcakes that look just like flowers. Things...
'We just want to be' | Local group holds Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony after Colorado Springs shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A memorial was held Monday at Texas A&M University San Antonio's campus. It hosted the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The group also paid respects to the victims in the mass shooting in Colorado Springs that happened at the LGBTQ+ nightclub. Five people were killed and more than dozen others were hurt.
Armed with generosity: San Antonio accounting firm gives away thousands for office benevolence challenge
SAN ANTONIO — Michael Perkins drew in Slattery-Perkins-Ramirez employees at conference tables in his office for a mission charge. "I just love the generosity," Perkins said. "I love watching it. I love seeing it. I love doing it." Perkins, CEO of the San Antonio accounting firm, reemphasized the company's...
Billboards around San Antonio raise awareness of rising anti-Semitism
SAN ANTONIO — Standing high above three of San Antonio's busiest intersections are new billboards that might make you do a double-take. That's the hope of the non-profit who put them up. It's all part of a campaign by JewBelong to fight rising anti-Semitism. "Anti-Semitism really has become normalized...
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
