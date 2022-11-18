Read full article on original website
Best Stores in Indiana for Black Friday Deals
We are a few days away from the infamous Black Friday. If you're planning on taking advantage of the discounts, you might want to know what stores are offering the best deals. Black Friday deals have changed a lot over the past couple of years. Traditionally, folks would arrive at stores hours before they would open the morning after Thanksgiving to snag the best deals of the year. Now, folks are able to snag Black Friday deals weeks ahead of the actual shopping holiday at some stores. Not only that, but they don't have to actually get out in the crazy traffic and shopper madness. Many stores now allow you to take advantage of these deals online. That being said, what stores are offering the best Black Friday deals?
WLFI.com
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
WNDU
Gas prices up ahead of Thanksgiving as Hoosiers get ready to travel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 89 percent of all travel over the Thanksgiving holiday takes place over the road and this year, drivers have little to be thankful for at the gas pump. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.66, which is 26...
Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents
money assortedPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of the Hoosier state, here's some good news. You're likely getting two payments—depending on when you filed your taxes—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
Fox 59
Warming ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
After an extended stretch of very cold weather for November, a promised warm-up is underway. The long advertised warm-up is officially underway. Despite starting very cold (low in Indianapolis was 22°, Monday afternoon was nearly 20-degrees warmer than Sunday and the WARMEST here in ten days. The official high of 51° was actually just a shade above the normal of 49° and it felt 50-degrees warmer than some locations after wind-chills dipped to near zero early Sunday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life off ticket purchased at Warren smoke shop
WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan lottery player who purchased a ticket in Warren has won $25,000 a year for life. A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke Shop, located at East 13 Mile and Hayes roads. The ticket’s numbers matched the five white balls drawn on Friday, Nov. 18, making the winner the eight Michigan Lucky for Life player to win a lifetime prize this year.
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
wevv.com
Energy assistance available to low-income families
If you are struggling with your energy bill this winter, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available to help if you qualify. "Individuals that are at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can visit one of our offices. They need to bring with them there bill, and it doesn't have to be past due or disconnect - it can be a current bill," said Robyn Mattingly of Audubon Area Community Services.
Michigan teacher wins lottery award for going ‘above and beyond’
Allison said coming from a long line of educators played a factor in her interest in teaching the next generation.
Watch: Drone captures icy wonderland as turbulent lake spray freezes on Michigan pier
The calendar still says fall, but a Michigan pier took on a decidedly wintry look over the weekend
fox2detroit.com
Woman wins $264,838 Michigan Lottery prize 5 years after winning $4 million
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A St. Clair County woman recently won another big Michigan Lottery prize five years after winning $4 million. "In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn’t believe I had won again! I didn’t have as crazy of a reaction as I did when I won $4 million, but it was still an amazing feeling," the 58-year-old woman said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation. Other public...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman, child charged for dropping puppy off bridge in Northern Michigan
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich – A 19-year-old woman and a child have been charged for dropping a puppy off a bridge into a fenced-in area on the bank of a canal in Northern Michigan. Up North Live reports the puppy was dropped Nov. 16 over a railing on the...
abc57.com
One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
WIBC.com
NWS: High Temperatures to Be Near 50 Until the End of the Month Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Some places in Indiana could be getting rain Thanksgiving night. The National Weather Service does not believe it will be much more than a tenth of an inch of rain for most places. “It’s going to be really nice, though, for this time of year. We’re expecting temperatures around...
