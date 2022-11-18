ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

99.5 WKDQ

Best Stores in Indiana for Black Friday Deals

We are a few days away from the infamous Black Friday. If you're planning on taking advantage of the discounts, you might want to know what stores are offering the best deals. Black Friday deals have changed a lot over the past couple of years. Traditionally, folks would arrive at stores hours before they would open the morning after Thanksgiving to snag the best deals of the year. Now, folks are able to snag Black Friday deals weeks ahead of the actual shopping holiday at some stores. Not only that, but they don't have to actually get out in the crazy traffic and shopper madness. Many stores now allow you to take advantage of these deals online. That being said, what stores are offering the best Black Friday deals?
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana

Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
INDIANA STATE
R.A. Heim

Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents

money assortedPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of the Hoosier state, here's some good news. You're likely getting two payments⁠—depending on when you filed your taxes⁠—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Warming ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

After an extended stretch of very cold weather for November, a promised warm-up is underway. The long advertised warm-up is officially underway. Despite starting very cold (low in Indianapolis was 22°, Monday afternoon was nearly 20-degrees warmer than Sunday and the WARMEST here in ten days. The official high of 51° was actually just a shade above the normal of 49° and it felt 50-degrees warmer than some locations after wind-chills dipped to near zero early Sunday morning.
INDIANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life off ticket purchased at Warren smoke shop

WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan lottery player who purchased a ticket in Warren has won $25,000 a year for life. A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke Shop, located at East 13 Mile and Hayes roads. The ticket’s numbers matched the five white balls drawn on Friday, Nov. 18, making the winner the eight Michigan Lucky for Life player to win a lifetime prize this year.
WARREN, MI
wevv.com

Energy assistance available to low-income families

If you are struggling with your energy bill this winter, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available to help if you qualify. "Individuals that are at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can visit one of our offices. They need to bring with them there bill, and it doesn't have to be past due or disconnect - it can be a current bill," said Robyn Mattingly of Audubon Area Community Services.
INDIANA STATE
fox2detroit.com

Woman wins $264,838 Michigan Lottery prize 5 years after winning $4 million

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A St. Clair County woman recently won another big Michigan Lottery prize five years after winning $4 million. "In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn’t believe I had won again! I didn’t have as crazy of a reaction as I did when I won $4 million, but it was still an amazing feeling," the 58-year-old woman said.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
PORTER TOWNSHIP, OH

