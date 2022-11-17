ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Fox Business

FTX lawyers say Bankman-Fried's 'incessant and disruptive tweeting' is complicating bankruptcy case

Lawyers for the collapsed crypto exchange FTX slammed former CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried for creating a "chaotic environment" in court documents filed Thursday, as the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. FTX attorneys said Bankman-Fried's "unconventional leadership style,""his incessant and disruptive tweeting," and "the almost complete lack of dependable corporate...
DELAWARE STATE
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price target now $13.5K as BTC trader says ‘exit all the markets’

Bitcoin (BTC) ranged around $16,500 on Nov. 17 as markets digested the latest events surrounding exchange FTX. FTX CEO tells of “complete failure of corporate controls”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD seeing only mild volatility at the Wall Street open. The pair showed acclimatization to...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. Gemini, the exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins,...
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
fergusnow.com

Financial, Political Fallout May be Just Beginning After FTX Collapse

(KNSI) — The financial and even political fallout after the scandal and collapse at cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be just beginning. FTX was illegally commingling client accounts with company money to provide collateral for bets made by sister company Alameda Research. Those investments have either gone bad or are illiquid and can’t be closed out in time to provide cash so FTX can honor the number of customers asking for their money back.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy