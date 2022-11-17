On Monday, Nov. 21st, it was announced that longtime Texas A&M women’s volleyball Laura “Bird” Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately. Athletic Director Ross Bjork gave a brief statement regarding the firing, stating, “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork stated. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas...

