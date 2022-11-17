Read full article on original website
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
Kansas Jayhawks move up in both polls
An undefeated week lets the Jayhawks move up when others lost.
PIX11
Wilson’s struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot
Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback. And Zach Wilson is taking plenty of hits for his lousy play and uninspired […]
Aggies Volleyball Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn has been relieved of her duties immediately
On Monday, Nov. 21st, it was announced that longtime Texas A&M women’s volleyball Laura “Bird” Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately. Athletic Director Ross Bjork gave a brief statement regarding the firing, stating, “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork stated. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas...
Bears: Justin Fields 'day-to-day' with injured shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) is day-to-day and the team 'will see where he is on Wednesday,' coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.
