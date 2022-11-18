Read full article on original website
Bills vs. Lions predictions & Josh Allen injury news for Thanksgiving
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 11 wraps up Monday night in Mexico City, and you can check out our experts’ best bet between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in this article. However, Week 12 is quickly approaching because there are three different games set to kick off on Thanksgiving. One of those matchups features the Buffalo Bills traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs explains why Sean McDermott had to calm him down vs. Browns
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Sean McDermott barely remembered the exchange he had with wide receiver Stefon Diggs while the Buffalo Bills offense was struggling in the first half against the Cleveland Browns last week. It happened in the heat of the moment for McDermott. Diggs, obviously frustrated as the...
Caesars promo code FULLSYR: Get up to $1,250 bonus + Bills vs Lions NFL picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL season has reached the week of Thanksgiving, which means there are plenty of games in store this week. To celebrate, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a fantastic sign-up offer for all new customers. This offer will grant your first bet with insurance up to $1,250. All you need to do is sign up for a new account at Caesars using this link and promo code FULLSYR.
Bills vs. Lions preview: Is Buffalo offense primed for explosive day? Our writers make their picks
DETROIT — By the time the Buffalo Bills leave Ford Field on Thursday, it’s going to feel like their second home. The Bills (7-3) play their second game in five days in Detroit when they battle the Lions (4-6) Thursday to kick off the NFL’s Thanksgiving trio of games. Buffalo relocated its home game from Orchard Park, N.Y. to Detroit last Sunday because of a snowstorm that dropped more than six feet of snow on Highmark Stadium.
Former Syracuse DL Kingsley Jonathan signs with Buffalo Bills (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Former Syracuse defensive line Kingsley Jonathan is back with the Buffalo Bills. Jonathan, a rookie defensive end, was waived by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday after appearing in just five games this season. He recorded four tackles, including three solo, in just 35 snaps on defense and eight on special teams.
DraftKings bet $5 get $150 promo code and bonus for NFL Week 12
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 12 kicks off with three games on Thanksgiving Day, and you can sign up with this link for a chance to win $150 in free bets from DraftKings Sportsbook. Whether you’re betting on the Bills vs. Lions or Giants vs. Cowboys, this bonus applies to any contest in NFL Week 12. We’ll explain how this DraftKings ‘Bet $5, get $150′ promo works so that you can claim your chance at $150 in free bets in time for the games.
Giants vs. Cowboys predictions & odds for NFL Thanksgiving Day game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Thanksgiving Day is always known for the NFL matchups, and the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys have long been a part of that tradition. They will be facing each other this year in what is a pivotal NFC East battle. The Giants suffered a tough loss to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, while the Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings. However, they are both coming into this matchup with identical 7-3 records.
Bills’ Von Miller won’t spill tea, but he’s not worried about OBJ’s visits to Giants & Cowboys
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will face off on Thanksgiving Day in what some are calling the Odell Beckham Bowl. Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to visit both the Giants and Cowboys following Thanksgiving leading many to believe that they are the frontrunners for the wide receiver’s services.
