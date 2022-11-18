Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 12 kicks off with three games on Thanksgiving Day, and you can sign up with this link for a chance to win $150 in free bets from DraftKings Sportsbook. Whether you’re betting on the Bills vs. Lions or Giants vs. Cowboys, this bonus applies to any contest in NFL Week 12. We’ll explain how this DraftKings ‘Bet $5, get $150′ promo works so that you can claim your chance at $150 in free bets in time for the games.

14 HOURS AGO