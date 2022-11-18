ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills vs. Lions predictions & Josh Allen injury news for Thanksgiving

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 11 wraps up Monday night in Mexico City, and you can check out our experts’ best bet between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in this article. However, Week 12 is quickly approaching because there are three different games set to kick off on Thanksgiving. One of those matchups features the Buffalo Bills traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Caesars promo code FULLSYR: Get up to $1,250 bonus + Bills vs Lions NFL picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL season has reached the week of Thanksgiving, which means there are plenty of games in store this week. To celebrate, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a fantastic sign-up offer for all new customers. This offer will grant your first bet with insurance up to $1,250. All you need to do is sign up for a new account at Caesars using this link and promo code FULLSYR.
Bills vs. Lions preview: Is Buffalo offense primed for explosive day? Our writers make their picks

DETROIT — By the time the Buffalo Bills leave Ford Field on Thursday, it’s going to feel like their second home. The Bills (7-3) play their second game in five days in Detroit when they battle the Lions (4-6) Thursday to kick off the NFL’s Thanksgiving trio of games. Buffalo relocated its home game from Orchard Park, N.Y. to Detroit last Sunday because of a snowstorm that dropped more than six feet of snow on Highmark Stadium.
DraftKings bet $5 get $150 promo code and bonus for NFL Week 12

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 12 kicks off with three games on Thanksgiving Day, and you can sign up with this link for a chance to win $150 in free bets from DraftKings Sportsbook. Whether you’re betting on the Bills vs. Lions or Giants vs. Cowboys, this bonus applies to any contest in NFL Week 12. We’ll explain how this DraftKings ‘Bet $5, get $150′ promo works so that you can claim your chance at $150 in free bets in time for the games.
Giants vs. Cowboys predictions & odds for NFL Thanksgiving Day game

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Thanksgiving Day is always known for the NFL matchups, and the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys have long been a part of that tradition. They will be facing each other this year in what is a pivotal NFC East battle. The Giants suffered a tough loss to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, while the Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings. However, they are both coming into this matchup with identical 7-3 records.
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

