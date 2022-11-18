Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
No. 1 South Carolina rolls past Cal Poly as long road stretch comes to an end
(WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team had a quick turnaround from that classic win over Stanford. The Gamecocks returned to the court against Cal Poly on Tuesday and walked away with a comfortable 79-36 win. Leading the way for South Carolina was Laeticia Amihere...
USC's annual tiger burn, sets off Palmetto Bowl rivalry week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fresh off of a one-sided upset victory over the University of Tennessee Volunteers, the stakes are about to get higher for South Carolina. It’s Palmetto Bowl week, meaning the Gamecocks are preparing to square off against it's main rival Clemson this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
1963 All-Black State Championship Football Team honored with athletic field
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly six decades after a local high school football team won the class AA state championships, the team and that win is being celebrated with something that athletics teams across the Midlands can benefit from for years to come. That is an all new...
WIN LIKE HER: Blind triathlete helps build foundation for collegiate triathlon teams
(WACH) - A Newberry College freshman is paving the way for the future of collegiate women's triathlon teams. Magnolia Peters is a collegiate triathlete. "If they can spend their Sunday helping me out and being my eyes, kudos to them," said Peters. Peters trains in tandem out of necessity. I'm...
Lexington Police searching for missing River Bluff student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington officials say they are looking for a runaway teen last seen at a Lexington County high school. Police say 17-year-old Jay'la Clark was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School. Clark is 5'3" and weighs roughly 120 pounds; she was last seen...
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
Wonderful Wednesday then rain moves toward the Midlands later this week
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Hopefully you can spend some time outside Wednesday with beautiful weather in the Midlands throughout the day. We'll wake up with a few extra clouds, then more midday sunshine will help warm things up. Highs will land in the upper 60s, about 4-5 above normal.
Two charged in West Columbia shooting
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
"We're a family": Print shop gives former inmates jobs, support
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Giving former inmates a second chance, that’s the goal of one program with branches in Columbia and Charleston. Terrance Ferrell spent five years behind bars. When he got out he didn't know what to do. Then he found Turn90. “It’s like we’re a family....
Don't fall victim to the turkey fryer this Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — One of the most important things on the Thanksgiving menu is turkey, but if you're not careful, it can also be the most dangerous, especially if you’re frying it. It only takes seconds for things to go up in flames if you do it...
FBI Columbia releases statement on Colorado Springs Shooting
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Columbia Branch has released a statement Monday in response to a shooting over the weekend at a LGBTQIA+ Club in Colorado. The response from the branch comes as investigation continues into a Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a LGBTQIA+ club. Read...
Serve & Connect aiming to curb food insecurity for hundreds in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — As many people prep their pantries for their upcoming Thanksgiving Day meals, nearly five hundred thousand people in the state don’t know where their next meal is coming from that's why one organization in the Midlands is working to bridge that divide. An assembly...
Fire officials determine cause of Rusty Mill Road house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Elgin that left six people homeless. According to reports on Wednesday, the house fire on Rusty Mill Drive was caused by discarded smoking materials, that then started near the back porch before spreading to the roof, according to the official CFRD Twitter page.
Workers across the South form union, business owners react
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Workers across the South are on the path to fight for a better future on the job. The newly formed 'Union of Southern Service Workers' was launched over the weekend in South Carolina where dozens of people united to argue low-pay and high-turnover. Less than...
Ohio company to pay thousands over allegations of false invoices at Savannah River Site
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An Ohio company, that was subcontracted by a Savannah River Site facility, has agreed to pay $302,500 to resolve allegations that it was not keeping up with contract agreements, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office. Wise Services Inc. was subcontracted at the Mixed Oxide...
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
The Salvation Army kicks off the holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Salvation Army has officially kicked off it's holiday season. This afternoon the organization held it's annual program to bring in the joy of the Christmas season and campaigns. "The Salvation army has been such an intricate part of our community and that money stays...
Santa's Mailbox returns to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Santa’s Mailbox is back in the City of West Columbia, just in time for the holiday season. West Columbia officials have announced the return of Mailbox, which will be located at Carraway Park. Children can bring their letters or use the provided postcards...
Saluda County man's death ruled a homicide, autopsy reveals gunshot wounds
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead in Saluda County after a body was found near a pond off of Hi-Land Farm road Saturday morning. Officials identified the victim as 22 year old Zonnie Cyrus. An autopsy later revealed Tuesday morning Cyrus died from gun shot wounds.
165 news jobs to be created with Chick-fil-A distribution center in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Monday announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs. Founded in 2020, Chick-fil-A Supply supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network and allows the company to...
