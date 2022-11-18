ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

USC's annual tiger burn, sets off Palmetto Bowl rivalry week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fresh off of a one-sided upset victory over the University of Tennessee Volunteers, the stakes are about to get higher for South Carolina. It’s Palmetto Bowl week, meaning the Gamecocks are preparing to square off against it's main rival Clemson this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington Police searching for missing River Bluff student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington officials say they are looking for a runaway teen last seen at a Lexington County high school. Police say 17-year-old Jay'la Clark was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School. Clark is 5'3" and weighs roughly 120 pounds; she was last seen...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two charged in West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

"We're a family": Print shop gives former inmates jobs, support

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Giving former inmates a second chance, that’s the goal of one program with branches in Columbia and Charleston. Terrance Ferrell spent five years behind bars. When he got out he didn't know what to do. Then he found Turn90. “It’s like we’re a family....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Don't fall victim to the turkey fryer this Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — One of the most important things on the Thanksgiving menu is turkey, but if you're not careful, it can also be the most dangerous, especially if you’re frying it. It only takes seconds for things to go up in flames if you do it...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

FBI Columbia releases statement on Colorado Springs Shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Columbia Branch has released a statement Monday in response to a shooting over the weekend at a LGBTQIA+ Club in Colorado. The response from the branch comes as investigation continues into a Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a LGBTQIA+ club. Read...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
wach.com

Fire officials determine cause of Rusty Mill Road house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Elgin that left six people homeless. According to reports on Wednesday, the house fire on Rusty Mill Drive was caused by discarded smoking materials, that then started near the back porch before spreading to the roof, according to the official CFRD Twitter page.
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

Workers across the South form union, business owners react

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Workers across the South are on the path to fight for a better future on the job. The newly formed 'Union of Southern Service Workers' was launched over the weekend in South Carolina where dozens of people united to argue low-pay and high-turnover. Less than...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

The Salvation Army kicks off the holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Salvation Army has officially kicked off it's holiday season. This afternoon the organization held it's annual program to bring in the joy of the Christmas season and campaigns. "The Salvation army has been such an intricate part of our community and that money stays...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Santa's Mailbox returns to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Santa’s Mailbox is back in the City of West Columbia, just in time for the holiday season. West Columbia officials have announced the return of Mailbox, which will be located at Carraway Park. Children can bring their letters or use the provided postcards...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

