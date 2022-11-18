Read full article on original website
CNN projects Rep. Mary Peltola will win race for Alaska House seat, thwarting Sarah Palin's political comeback again
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won a special election that sent her to Congress this summer, will once again thwart former Gov. Sarah Palin's bid for a political comeback. CNN projected Wednesday that Peltola will win the race for Alaska's at-large House seat after the state's ranked choice voting tabulation, defeating Palin and Republican Nick Begich III.
WWMT
Whitmer to appoint first Black woman to Michigan's top court
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint the first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court, a spokesman said Tuesday. Kyra Harris Bolden is Whitmer's choice to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Justice Bridget McCormack, spokesman Bobby Leddy said. Chief selection: Clement picked by...
WWMT
Legal status of Turkish immigrant under scrutiny again
HARBERT, Mich. (WSBT) — “In the country of the free, now the serious question for me is am I ever going to be free,” said Ibrahim Parlak. A local businessman has been fighting for his freedom for more than two decades. That fight is not over. Ibrahim...
