Mobile County, AL

Cynthia Bush
6d ago

...😡 those people out there is suffering..This is awful.. why treat your city Job& constituents this way..Smdh

Matt & Allison
5d ago

I was wondering if these two are the reasons Prichard Water ain't got the money for the repairs in Alabama Village. Why is it that Prichard always hires these kinda people??

WALA-TV FOX10

Judge considers setting aside guilty verdict in Mobile murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury convicted David Cordero-Hernandez last month of murder, but the judge who presided over the trial is mulling a request to throw out the conviction. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time judge was suspended at the time,...
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
ELBERTA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
MOSS POINT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales – including some weapons used in crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley-area man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge, admitting that he illegally sold a gun without a federal firearms license. Steven R. “L.O.” Hansen’s plea to one count of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license resolves a case that was about to go to trial. Prosecutors agreed to a plea bargain that will bind the judge to a sentence of zero to 18 months; originally, Hansen had been facing five years in prison.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man sentenced to 97 months in fentanyl distribution conspiracy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced this month to 97 months in federal prison for a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama. Christopher Porter Seals received the five-year mandatory minimum with an additional 37 months for violation of his supervised...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police Department honors victims lost to violent crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police honored victims of violent crimes, as well as the families left behind. The second annual lighting of “The Giving Tree” was held Monday night at MPD headquarters. The purpose of this event is to show these families that their loved ones...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man accused in fatal hit-and-run returns to Metro

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of killing a woman in a car crash earlier this month is in Metro. Wyatt Newburn was extradited from Mississippi after getting arrested at a casino, but Mobile County Sheriff investigators have been after newborn for a long time. Newburn was already...
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was on a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, traveling east, struck him.
GULFPORT, MS

