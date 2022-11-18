Read full article on original website
Cynthia Bush
6d ago
...😡 those people out there is suffering..This is awful.. why treat your city Job& constituents this way..Smdh
Matt & Allison
5d ago
I was wondering if these two are the reasons Prichard Water ain't got the money for the repairs in Alabama Village. Why is it that Prichard always hires these kinda people??
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge considers setting aside guilty verdict in Mobile murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury convicted David Cordero-Hernandez last month of murder, but the judge who presided over the trial is mulling a request to throw out the conviction. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time judge was suspended at the time,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files: Teen wanted in connection with shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files is looking for a teenager accused of robbing and shooting someone at the Sandpiper Townhomes last week. The suspect, 18-year-old Jakel Thompson, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos and dreadlocks with blond tips. Officers responded...
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge set bail at more than $1.8 million for man accused of murder, police shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A prosecutor on Tuesday said Zachery Hannah would be a prime candidate for a no-bail order under a constitutional amendment approved by voters this month. Just one problem – Aniah’s Law has not yet officially taken effect. Instead, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis...
WEAR
Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
WALA-TV FOX10
Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Sheriff, Coroner seeking multi-million-dollar forensics building
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway to speed up death investigations in Baldwin County and relieve the burden the area's growth is having on the coroner's office. A new multi-million-dollar forensics building is in the works in the empty lot next to the Baldwin County Coroner's Office.
WALA-TV FOX10
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales – including some weapons used in crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley-area man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge, admitting that he illegally sold a gun without a federal firearms license. Steven R. “L.O.” Hansen’s plea to one count of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license resolves a case that was about to go to trial. Prosecutors agreed to a plea bargain that will bind the judge to a sentence of zero to 18 months; originally, Hansen had been facing five years in prison.
Prichard Water Board members unanimously suspend Manager without pay
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water Board manager has been suspended without pay. This development came out in a special meeting, where Prichard Water Board members unanimously voted to suspend Board Manager Teresa Lewis without pay. This all took place after Lewis was arrested last Thursday on charges of theft of property and aggravated […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man sentenced to 97 months in fentanyl distribution conspiracy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced this month to 97 months in federal prison for a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama. Christopher Porter Seals received the five-year mandatory minimum with an additional 37 months for violation of his supervised...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother to Chickasaw homicide victim speaks out after latest arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the mother of a 21-year-old woman who was gunned down at a home in Chickasaw last week. Kimberly Robles was killed after investigators say two men pulled up to the house and shot her several times. An arrest was made late...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police Department honors victims lost to violent crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police honored victims of violent crimes, as well as the families left behind. The second annual lighting of “The Giving Tree” was held Monday night at MPD headquarters. The purpose of this event is to show these families that their loved ones...
WEAR
Trial date set for man charged with murdering 26-year-old Escambia County man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A trial date is set for the man charged with killing a 26-year-old man at an Escambia County home in late October. Jacob Colville, 29, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. Colville was indicted on Nov. 10 along with...
Judge in Chrisley case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Pensacola: Insider
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit reality […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Tillman’s Corner shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports officers responded today to a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner. One male victim was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. FOX10 News has a crew on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle man accused in fatal hit-and-run returns to Metro
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of killing a woman in a car crash earlier this month is in Metro. Wyatt Newburn was extradited from Mississippi after getting arrested at a casino, but Mobile County Sheriff investigators have been after newborn for a long time. Newburn was already...
Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was on a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, traveling east, struck him.
