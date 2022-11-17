ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Business Highlights: FTX mess, drop in mortgage rates

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

___

Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess ‘unprecedented’

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who had to clean up the mess at Enron says the situation at FTX is even worse, describing what he calls a “complete failure” of corporate control. The filing by John Ray III, the new CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, lays out a damning description of FTX’s operations under its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a lack of security controls to business funds being used to buy employees homes and luxuries. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said.

___

Elizabeth Holmes faces judgment day for her Theranos crimes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. Holmes’ sentencing in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where she was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in January marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected in an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu TV series about her meteoric rise and mortifying downfall. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will take center stage as he weighs the federal government’s recommendation to send Holmes, 38, to federal prison for 15 years.

___

Average long-term US mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming months. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate fell to 6.61% from 7.08% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.1%. The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, fell to 5.98% from 6.38% last week. It was 2.39% one year ago. Late last month, the average long-term U.S.

___

Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reacting to the tumult and mass layoffs at Twitter under its new owner Elon Musk, a group of Democratic senators on Thursday asked federal regulators to investigate any possible violations by the platform of consumer-protection laws or of its data-security commitments. The senators also asked Lina Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission, to take enforcement action if needed against Twitter and company executives for “any breaches or business practices that are unfair or deceptive.” The FTC said last week it is “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern.” A key focus is the 2011 consent agreement that Twitter signed with the agency, requiring the San Francisco company to address serious data-security lapses.

___

Fired SpaceX employees accuse company of violating labor law

NEW YORK (AP) — Several SpaceX employees who were fired after circulating an open letter calling out CEO Elon Musk’s behavior have filed a complaint accusing the company of violating labor laws. The complaint, made Wednesday to the National Labor Relations Board, details the aftermath of what allegedly happened inside SpaceX after employees circulated the letter in June, which, among other things, called on executives to condemn Musk’s public behavior on Twitter — including making light of allegations he sexually harassed a flight attendant — and hold everyone accountable for unacceptable conduct. The letter was sent weeks after a media report surfaced that Musk paid $250,000 to the flight attendant to quash a potential sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

___

Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Thursday afternoon after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, with retailers and banks among the biggest weights on the benchmark index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite closed 0.3% lower. Decliners outnumbered gainers on the New York Stock Exchange by nearly a 2-to-1 margin. Smaller company stocks fell harder than the rest of the market, pulling the Russell 2000 index 0.8% lower.

___

Macy’s, Kohl’s, Gap point to cloudy holiday retail picture

NEW YORK (AP) — Results from Macy’s, Kohl’s and Gap on Thursday further underscored the cloudy picture for U.S. retailers heading into the start of the holiday season. A day after Target reported a sharp drop in quarterly profits, it’s clear that inflation-hit shoppers in the last few weeks were waiting for deals and not willing to pay full price for purchases they could put off. The big question will be if U.S. consumers will spend more freely in the coming weeks. “I think everybody believes that Christmas will come, but I don’t think anybody out there knows for sure exactly what’s going to happen,” Kohl’s chairman Peter Boneparth said.

___

Fed official suggests substantial rate hikes may be needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve may have to raise its benchmark interest rate much higher than it has previously projected to get inflation under control, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said Thursday. Bullard’s comments raised the prospect that the Fed’s rate hikes will make borrowing by consumers and businesses even costlier and further heighten the risk of recession. Wall Street traders registered their concern by sending stock market into the red Thursday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 12.23 points, or 0.3%, at 3,946.56. Bullard’s remarks followed speeches by other Fed officials in recent days that suggested they see only limited progress, at most, in their use of steadily higher rates to fight inflation.

___

Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores

SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute. Workers say they’re seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and higher staffing levels in busy stores. Stores in 25 states planned to take part in the labor action, according to Starbucks Workers United, the group organizing the effort. ___

The S&P 500 slipped 12.23 points, or 0.3%, to 3,946.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 7.51 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,546.32. The Nasdaq fell 38.70 points, or 0.3%, to 11,144.96. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 14.04 points, or 0.8%, to 1,839.12.

The Associated Press

Bankrupt exchange FTX owes top creditors over $3 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — The failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes more than $3 billion to its largest creditors, the company disclosed in a court filing over the weekend. The list of the top 50 unsecured claims against FTX gives the public a first glance into the amount of money Sam Bankman-Fried’s companies may owe his customers. The top claim was more than $226 million.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Stocks end lower on Wall Street as tech weighs down Nasdaq

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1% The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger. Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two years. The electric car maker’s shares are down more than 50% this year on investor fear that CEO Elon Musk will be distracted by his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.
The Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 11/21/2022

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday, while drops in tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%. The Dow benefited from a big gain in Disney, which soared after replacing CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.
The Associated Press

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party’s nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as “a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP’s future under the former president’s leadership. Trump’s vocal critics included current and former Republican governors, members of his own Cabinet and major donors who gathered along the Las Vegas strip for what organizers described as the unofficial beginning of the next presidential primary season. It was a remarkable display of defiance for a party defined almost wholly by its allegiance to Trump for the past...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Proposed merger of two publishing giants is officially over

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon & Schuster’s corporate parent has officially ended the agreement for Penguin Random House to purchase the publisher, a proposed sale a federal judge already had blocked last month. Paramount Global also announced Monday that it still plans to sell Simon & Schuster, a nearly century-old company where authors include Stephen King, Colleen Hoover and Bob Woodward. Simon & Schuster has had a strong 2022 so far, thanks in part to bestsellers by Hoover and King, who had opposed the merger and even testified on behalf of the government during last summer’s antitrust trial. ...
NEW YORK STATE
Cheddar News

Casket Company Black Friday Deal Looks to Prep Customers for the Inevitable

"Death and discounts are coming together this Black Friday with a promotion from on direct-to-consumer funeral caskets. Titan Casket, the self-proclaimed "Warby Parker of the funeral industry," is offering customers $50 off if they pre-purchase a casket, which can run between roughly $500 to $4000. The company touted this "first-of-its-kind deal" as a way for customers to lock in the price of a casket today and potentially save their families thousands of dollars in the future. CEO Joshua Siegel said the promotion is a test of the company's long-term effort to get consumers to think about and plan for their deaths or...
The Associated Press

Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert’s brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Frisch by about 0.17 percentage points, or 554 votes out of over 327,000 votes counted. The unexpectedly close margin for Boebert, one of...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

US: 2 Estonians arrested in $575M cryptocurrency fraud

SEATTLE (AP) — Police in Estonia have arrested two men accused in a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud, U.S. authorities said Monday. An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Seattle charged Estonian citizens Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin, both age 37, with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Four other people living in Estonia, Belarus and Switzerland were also charged, but their identities were not released.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow in western and northern New York and is blamed for three deaths, the White House announced Monday. The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties hit by the the lake-effect snowstorm Friday and Saturday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked Biden for granting her request for emergency aid, and...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez defeated rival Democrat David Kim on Saturday in a Los Angeles district after a battle on the party’s progressive flank. With nearly all the ballots counted, Gomez had 51.3% to 48.7% for Kim, or a margin of about 3,000 votes. The race was a rematch from 2020 when Gomez defeated Kim, an immigration lawyer. Under California’s primary rules, only the top two finishers advance to the November election, which set up the fight between two Democrats. The heavily Democratic 34th District is a diverse, urban mishmash of neighborhoods that cuts across income, racial and ethnic groups. It includes downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and heavily Latino Boyle Heights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party’s better-than-expected performance in this month’s midterm elections. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified,” Biden said as he welcomed Chocolate and Chip before hundreds of people gathered on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold weather. “There’s no ballot stuffing. There’s no fowl play. The only red wave this season’s gonna be if German Shepard Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table.“ Commander is his dog. Chocolate and Chip, each weighing nearly 50 pounds (22.68 kilograms), were driven up from North Carolina on Saturday and were checked into a room at the Willard hotel near the White House to await their visit with the president and his declaration of their freedom. The combination of chocolate and chip is Biden’s favorite flavor of ice cream. The president joked at the event that “we could have named them Chips and Science,” after the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act that Biden championed and signed into law this year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Former National Geographic Executive Susan Goldberg Named GBH President and CEO

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Susan Goldberg, a media executive and leader of technological and cultural transformation, will be the next President and CEO of GBH. She is the first woman to hold this role since GBH was founded in 1951. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005812/en/ Photo Credit: Celeste Sloman
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

UN climate boss settles for no cuts on emissions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Given an energy crisis in Europe and progress made in helping climate victims, the new climate chief for the United Nations said he’ll settle for a lack of new emissions-cutting action coming out of the now-concluded climate talks in Egypt. It could have been worse, UN Executive Secretary for Climate Simon Stiell said in a seaside interview with The Associated Press. The talks did achieve the historic creation of a fund for poor nations that are victims of climate disasters, he said. The progress made last year at the global climate meeting in Glasgow was maintained. “There was no backtracking. Which as a result, one could say, is highly unambitious. And I would actually agree,” a tired Stiell said hours after the Egyptian climate talks finished with one last around-the-clock push. “To say that ... we have, stood still. Yeah, that’s not great,” Stiell said. But he still likes the overall outcome of the first set of climate talks he oversaw, in particular the long-sought compensation fund for nations that didn’t cause warming.
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

