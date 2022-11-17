Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Related
golaurens.com
Cyber Academy of South Carolina, Heron Virtual Academy to serve students statewide
Board members, Charter Institute at Erskine leadership, and faculty gathered on November 16 at the Capital City Club in Columbia to celebrate new beginnings for two virtual charter schools in South Carolina. Earlier in the day, the Charter Institute at Erskine Board unanimously approved the renewal of the Cyber Academy...
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
kiss951.com
Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina
Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina student section causes delay in Tennessee game for throwing trash on field
South Carolina is trying its best to pull off a shocking upset over No. 5 Tennessee Saturday night. Tensions are certainly high in Williams-Brice Stadium. During the third quarter of Saturday night’s game with South Carolina up 11 points, officials flagged the Gamecocks defense for a facemask penalty. Well,...
WJCL
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in South Carolina. It happened on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School in Laurens County. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child was alert and conscious and was taken to the hospital.
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies search for missing man
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Kenneth Williams, 52, was last seen on November 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle. Williams is five foot five inches tall and weighs 106...
WLTX.com
Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.
wach.com
One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
abccolumbia.com
Chick-fil-A opening new distribution facility in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Office of the Governor announced Chick-fil-A Supply plans to invest $80 million in a new distribution center in Lexington County, creating 165 new job. Officials say the new facility, located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, will ensure restaurants have the needed supplies to...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
WBIR
'More than just a football game' | Vol fans react after South Carolina loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a loud and electric season for the Vols. Fans wore their favorite orange outfits and were ready to storm out their doors to cheer for their favorite team. “It's just been such a delight going to the games," said Nick Simons, a Vols fan....
Family seeking help in search for missing Belvedere man
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WJBF) – The family of a missing Belvedere man is asking for the public’s help in locating him. 52-year-old Kenneth Dale Williams was reported missing Sunday night, November 20th, by his family after not hearing from him for three days, according to a Missing Persons report filed with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Williams […]
Clemson Did Not Wait Long to Turn Focus on Gamecocks
It was not long after Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami before No. 9 Clemson turned its attention to rival South Carolina.
Child hit by vehicle near elementary school in Laurens Co.
A child was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near an elementary school in Laurens County.
WRDW-TV
Investigation is underway of found body in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway in Saluda County, South Carolina after 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus was found dead. Dispatchers received a call for a found dead body at 11:30 am and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene the same afternoon of Saturday, November 19th.
coladaily.com
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
Comments / 0