Batesburg-leesville, SC

kiss951.com

Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina

Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies search for missing man

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Kenneth Williams, 52, was last seen on November 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle. Williams is five foot five inches tall and weighs 106...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chick-fil-A opening new distribution facility in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Office of the Governor announced Chick-fil-A Supply plans to invest $80 million in a new distribution center in Lexington County, creating 165 new job. Officials say the new facility, located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, will ensure restaurants have the needed supplies to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
WJBF

Family seeking help in search for missing Belvedere man

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WJBF) – The family of a missing Belvedere man is asking for the public’s help in locating him. 52-year-old Kenneth Dale Williams was reported missing Sunday night, November 20th, by his family after not hearing from him for three days, according to a Missing Persons report filed with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Williams […]
BELVEDERE, SC
WRDW-TV

Investigation is underway of found body in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway in Saluda County, South Carolina after 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus was found dead. Dispatchers received a call for a found dead body at 11:30 am and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene the same afternoon of Saturday, November 19th.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

