New Haven, CT

SCSU Women's Basketball Hosts Dominican On Tuesday, Nov. 22

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (2-1) vs. Dominican College Chargers (3-2) Location: James Moore Field House (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut women's basketball will host Dominican for a non-conference matchup at James Moore Field House on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. Follow It Live. All of Southern's home games...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Baskeball Falls To Southern New Hampshire, 58-55

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball lost to Southern New Hampshire, 58-55, in the Owls' Northeast 10 Conference opener at James Moore Field House. With the loss, the Owls' first of the season, drop to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play while the Penman improve to 2-1 overall and open NE10 play at 1-0. Zoe Amalbert (Nanuet, N.Y.) had a team-leading 13 points, including nine to close the third quarter, whileDelaney Connors (West Hartford, Conn.) had five points and nine rebounds. Isabella Santoro had her break-out game since making her season debut earlier in the week with eight points while Delaney Haines (Portland, Me.) had a season-best eight points and five rebounds. Renza Milner (Carlsbad, Calif.) had a season-high four points as well as two blocks off the bench while Katie Williams (Dublin, Ireland) totaled eight points, two steals and two blocks.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Basketball Clipped By SNHU, 58-57

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut men's basketball lost to Southern New Hampshire, 58-57, in the Owls' Northeast 10 Conference opener at James Moore Field House. With the loss, Southern drops to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the NE10 while Southern New Hampshire improves to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
NEW HAVEN, CT

