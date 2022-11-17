NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball lost to Southern New Hampshire, 58-55, in the Owls' Northeast 10 Conference opener at James Moore Field House. With the loss, the Owls' first of the season, drop to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play while the Penman improve to 2-1 overall and open NE10 play at 1-0. Zoe Amalbert (Nanuet, N.Y.) had a team-leading 13 points, including nine to close the third quarter, whileDelaney Connors (West Hartford, Conn.) had five points and nine rebounds. Isabella Santoro had her break-out game since making her season debut earlier in the week with eight points while Delaney Haines (Portland, Me.) had a season-best eight points and five rebounds. Renza Milner (Carlsbad, Calif.) had a season-high four points as well as two blocks off the bench while Katie Williams (Dublin, Ireland) totaled eight points, two steals and two blocks.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO