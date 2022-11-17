ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesburg-leesville, SC

Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
Is this the year South Carolina can finally beat Clemson?

What’s the only thing better than crushing the No. 5 team in the country?. How’s this for an encore? Beat Clemson. To stop a streak, and beat a rival, it starts with belief, and that’s Shane Beamer’s first job this week at Clemson. The Gamecocks certainly...
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
Aiken County deputies search for missing man

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Kenneth Williams, 52, was last seen on November 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle. Williams is five foot five inches tall and weighs 106...
Lack of funding could force Laurens County Humane Society to close

After seven years, the Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is in danger of closing its doors in January if they cannot secure funding and community support. LCHS has been in operation since July 2015 as a no-kill adoption center that accepts owner-surrender dogs and cats. According to the LCHS, they have cared for as many as 59 pets at one time between their facility and foster homes. Since COVID, they have not been able to keep up with the demand of county residents wanting to surrender puppies, kittens and adult pets.
Death investigation underway in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
