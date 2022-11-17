Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Related
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina student section causes delay in Tennessee game for throwing trash on field
South Carolina is trying its best to pull off a shocking upset over No. 5 Tennessee Saturday night. Tensions are certainly high in Williams-Brice Stadium. During the third quarter of Saturday night’s game with South Carolina up 11 points, officials flagged the Gamecocks defense for a facemask penalty. Well,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
WLTX.com
Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to how the Tennessee upset translates to Clemson for South Carolina
South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Saturday night as the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee in a magnificent offensive display. The Gamecocks now prepare for another tough game against Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Barrie broke down how the win over the Vols translates to...
Clemson Did Not Wait Long to Turn Focus on Gamecocks
It was not long after Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami before No. 9 Clemson turned its attention to rival South Carolina.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Is this the year South Carolina can finally beat Clemson?
What’s the only thing better than crushing the No. 5 team in the country?. How’s this for an encore? Beat Clemson. To stop a streak, and beat a rival, it starts with belief, and that’s Shane Beamer’s first job this week at Clemson. The Gamecocks certainly...
Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. ...
WJCL
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in South Carolina. It happened on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School in Laurens County. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child was alert and conscious and was taken to the hospital.
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies search for missing man
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Kenneth Williams, 52, was last seen on November 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle. Williams is five foot five inches tall and weighs 106...
Results show Columbia is 'Famously Hot' - even more than we thought
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for its summer heat. For the last three months, scientists have been going through data they collected through a study to find out what the warmest parts of the city are, and the results are in. "We knew the city is a little...
'Once in a lifetime': SC dance team joining Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
IRMO, S.C. — The Dance Department in Irmo will be strutting to the Big Apple next Thursday for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lauren Metts owns the company and said, over the years, they've sent dancers about six times, but her experience with the parade goes back much further.
Child hit while walking to Upstate school
An elementary school student is injured after being hit by a car near an Upstate school, this morning. The child was hit on Highway 221 in Laurens County near Ford Elementary School just after 7AM.
golaurens.com
Lack of funding could force Laurens County Humane Society to close
After seven years, the Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is in danger of closing its doors in January if they cannot secure funding and community support. LCHS has been in operation since July 2015 as a no-kill adoption center that accepts owner-surrender dogs and cats. According to the LCHS, they have cared for as many as 59 pets at one time between their facility and foster homes. Since COVID, they have not been able to keep up with the demand of county residents wanting to surrender puppies, kittens and adult pets.
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
Comments / 0