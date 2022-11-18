ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

‘IllumiNature’ exhibit showcases Fresno Chaffee Zoo in a new light

By Gabe Salazar
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OI9Hm_0jF0C8YJ00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The annual Zoo Lights event at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is now reimagined for the holidays.

As the sun goes down, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will glow with hundreds of differently shaped lanterns, offering visitors a chance to see the zoo in a new light with IllumiNature .

RELATED: Fresno Chaffee Zoo to debut IllumiNature spectacular

“We have displays throughout the zoo of hundreds of these handmade Chinese lanterns and it’s really a cultural spectacular for people in the valley to come out and enjoy,” says zoo spokesperson Emily Valdez.

Each area of the zoo will have a different theme, from a Christmas section to the African Savannah, a Rainforest display, and the new Asian cultural exhibit.

“So we have about 40 different nights that you can come out to the zoo and enjoy IllumiNature,” says Valdez.

Along with the lanterns, the event will feature delicious holiday-inspired food and drinks, live entertainment on select nights, and event photos with Santa Claus on select dates.

“All of our eateries will be open for guests to enjoy and we’ll also have some specialty treats that you can only get during IllumiNature.”

The event will run on select days from November 18 through January 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

2 reindeer arrive at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of reindeer have temporarily taken up residence at Fresno Chafee Zoo. Zoo officials say the reindeer, named Christmas and Peppermint, will be there for a limited time. Guests can see them right after they enter Fresno Chaffee Zoo by the Reptile House. “Christmas is our male reindeer, and he […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Christmas Tree Lighting

On Monday December 5th the City of Clovis will be hosting their annual community Christmas Tree Lighting!. Everyone is invited to attend the festivities taking place 7pm at the Clovis Civic Center, 1033 5th St, Clovis, CA 93612. Enjoy a great time with holiday music, lights, treats and special visitors...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Nutcracker returns to the Saroyan Theatre

The State Street Ballet and the Valley Perform Arts Council are back with the performance of The Nutcracker at the Saroyan Theatre on Saturday, Non. 26 at 1:00 and 6:30 pm. Student dancers from the Fresno Ballet will perform alongside State Street Ballet professional dancers Tickets are available at ValleyPerformingArtsCouncil.org. The student dancers from VPAC […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1,200 Thanksgiving meals given to Madera Unified families

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 1,200 free meals were provided to Madera Unified School District families on Wednesday. Staff and volunteers served the meals to families thanks to donations from local companies and community members. The family-friendly event at Madera South High School featured a full hot meal and a visit from Santa Claus who had […]
MADERA, CA
KMJ

Fire Sparks At Denny’s In The Downtown Fresno Area

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A fire sparked at a Denny’s in the Downtown Fresno area Tuesday night. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the Denny’s on Divisadero and Abby around 8 p.m. Staff and customers were able to get out safely. No one was hurt. About...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced gets $1.2M in grants for murals and monuments

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced’s Gateway Monument and Mural Project now has $1.2 million in grant funding from Caltrans to make the project a reality. During a recent meeting, the Merced City Council unanimously approved the acceptance of $850,000 in grant funding to support the installation of gateway monuments on various state routes – and […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink.  “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mr. Rib ready to serve meals in holiday tradition

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Mr. Rib is gearing up to continue his holiday tradition as he prepares to give back to the community by handing out free plates of food. Ned Mallory – aka Mr. Rib – will host a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday where Mallory expects to feed about 200-300 people. This […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Senior Activity Center to Hold Thanksgiving Lunch

The Clovis Senior Activity Center released a Facebook post detailing a certain Thanksgiving tradition that they have been hosting for over 30 years. In providing a Thanksgiving meal, free to all seniors, the Senior Center embarks in the certain American tradition as they have for a number of years prior.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis school band to perform in NY parade

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An exciting week for the Clovis North marching band and color guard as they travel to New York to participate in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students and staff wait anxiously in a classroom before embarking on their 5-hour flight to the big apple. Clovis North was chosen out […]
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Pro Image Sports is having a Black Friday sale

Pro Image Sports has everything you need for the sports fan you your Christmas shopping list this year and they’re having a big Black Friday sale this year!. Pro Image Sports is conveniently located at Riverpark directly across from the movie theatre. Pro Image Sports. 215 Paseo Del Centro,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car crashes into Clovis music store

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who police say mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake ended up with their car crashing through the front of a Clovis music store. Officers say calls were received around 9:30 a.m. to a business in Old Town Clovis on the 300 block of Pollasky Avenue. They […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy