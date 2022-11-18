‘IllumiNature’ exhibit showcases Fresno Chaffee Zoo in a new light

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The annual Zoo Lights event at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is now reimagined for the holidays.

As the sun goes down, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will glow with hundreds of differently shaped lanterns, offering visitors a chance to see the zoo in a new light with IllumiNature .

“We have displays throughout the zoo of hundreds of these handmade Chinese lanterns and it’s really a cultural spectacular for people in the valley to come out and enjoy,” says zoo spokesperson Emily Valdez.

Each area of the zoo will have a different theme, from a Christmas section to the African Savannah, a Rainforest display, and the new Asian cultural exhibit.

“So we have about 40 different nights that you can come out to the zoo and enjoy IllumiNature,” says Valdez.

Along with the lanterns, the event will feature delicious holiday-inspired food and drinks, live entertainment on select nights, and event photos with Santa Claus on select dates.

“All of our eateries will be open for guests to enjoy and we’ll also have some specialty treats that you can only get during IllumiNature.”

The event will run on select days from November 18 through January 22.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.