ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whittier, CA

Crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits was a ‘deliberate act,’ sheriff says

By Marc Sternfield
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ryMb_0jF0C2Fx00

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was “a deliberate act.”

“(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. And they were able to form the opinion that this was a deliberate act,” Villanueva told NewsNation.

The driver, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, is now charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and other charges are pending, the sheriff’s department said.

Bond was set at $2 million.

Gutierrez had marijuana in the SUV and may have been intoxicated at the time of the South Whittier crash, although he passed a field sobriety test, sources told the Los Angeles Times .

Security camera video obtained by KTLA shows the SUV veering into the opposite lanes of travel and directly into a group of 75 recruits from the STARS Center Academy who were jogging on Mills Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle stopped after hitting a light pole.

A total of 25 recruits were injured, five of them critically.

The recruits immediately rendered aid to their injured colleagues while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

“The driver still had (his foot) on the accelerator, so my boyfriend had to break the glass or the window open to try to get him to stop,” one woman told KTLA. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to. But they were able to open the door and get the driver out and detain him.”

Authorities are still trying to determine why Gutierrez swerved into the recruits.

“The Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, the incredible medical staffs who are caring for our injured personnel, the other agencies that assisted in this investigation, and the outpouring of love and support we have experienced from the community,” the department said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man sought in shooting of daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A Littlerock man is being sought in the Monday afternoon shooting death of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The victim, identified as Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, of Palmdale, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, with their cars colliding at least once. They eventually stopped in the 37400 block of Sierra Highway, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help from family members who had called 911. The woman’s identity has not been released.
PALMDALE, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Fugitive in Anaheim Stabbing Extradited to Orange County

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 33-year-old fugitive, who had been on the lam for a decade, was behind bars Tuesday on charges of stabbing the mother of his two children in Anaheim. Pedro Fabian Rodriguez was extradited from Mexico and returned to Orange County Friday when he was served with a 10-year-old arrest warrant, according to the FBI and court records.
ANAHEIM, CA
KGET

Guns, ammunition, suspected meth seized in search: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD. Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on Sunday and found multiple firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies served a search warrant related to a firearms investigation at the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue in Oildale, according to the sheriff’s office. During […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Woman shot, killed in South L.A. apartment

A woman was fatally shot in her South Los Angeles apartment, and an investigation was underway today. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard .
KGET 17

Man convicted of murder in girlfriend’s stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he stabbed his girlfriend in the neck multiple times during an argument over money was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder, according to court records. Cody Joyave, 24, faces a life term in prison at his Jan....
OILDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Body found near Railroad Ave. Metrolink station

A body was found on Monday near the Metrolink station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Mohrhoff said deputies were called to the scene to assist the Los Angeles County Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy