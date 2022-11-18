Read full article on original website
B I L L
6d ago
Hardesty, defunding and disarming police, coupled with Schmidt not charging bail and letting everyone but murderes off, and Weeler showing up at protests, and Brown loving crime almost as much as Schmidt, had put Portland where it is today. One down, three to go (Kotek counts as Brown).
39
Angela Moxley
5d ago
You lost because you helped drive Portland into the ground I'm sure under the new dictator it won't get better but worse what a laughing stock Oregon is
16
Michelle Barnes
6d ago
Would you just stop with the hyperbole, and gushing over this woman! She lost. Period. Nobody cares anymore.
42
