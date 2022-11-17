Read full article on original website
Related
republic-online.com
Ellison officially wins council race after recount
The roller coaster ride that has been the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race came to an end Sunday, Nov. 20, with incumbent Tiffany Ellison defeating challenger Kevin Roche by three votes following a hand recount of the ballots. Roche was initially ahead by two votes, 208 to 206, at...
republic-online.com
Results flip in Louisburg council race following canvass
LOUISBURG – When Tiffany Ellison walked into the Miami County Clerk’s Office on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, for the canvass of votes to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election, she was still trailing challenger Kevin Roche by two votes in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race.
kcur.org
Community members wary of KCKPD plan to review former detective Golubski's cases
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner stood at the edge of the crowd watching a rally organized by Team ROC, the philanthropic arm of rapper Jay-Z’s empire. About 200 people braved freezing temperatures Thursday, listening as speakers stood before a banner that read “#Justice4KCK. End KCKPD Corruption.”. When...
Organizations react to proposed Golubski case review
The district attorney wants to review every case Roger Golubski worked on.
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.
Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
KCKCC purchases 12 acres on K-7 to build new site in Leavenworth County
Kansas City Kansas Community College is working with the city of Lansing to purchase 12 acres of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new educational facility, the community college announced Friday.
kcur.org
Hickman Mills school district will soon have the highest teacher salaries in the Kansas City area
The Hickman Mills School District in south Kansas City will soon rank highest in the Kansas City, Missouri, area for teacher pay. At a meeting Thursday night, the school board voted unanimously to approve an increased teacher salary schedule. First-year teachers in the district currently make a minimum of $38,000...
Former interim police chief sues city of Independence
A man who served as interim police chief in Independence, Missouri, is suing the city, alleging age discrimination and a hostile work environment.
bluevalleypost.com
Our readers pick Johnson County’s best comfort food 🍗🍽
That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post asked our readers to send us their best comfort food recommendations in Johnson County. Try out one of these restaurants — and their specific menu items mentioned by readers — this holiday season. Or anytime you need a cozy taste of home.
kcur.org
Is a Jackson County school district dodging its mandate to serve homeless students?
As part of a collaboration headed by the Center for Public Integrity, KCUR reporter Jodi Fortino and contributor Barbara Shelly dug into the data of how school districts recognize, count and assist children without a permanent address. What they found was that while most Kansas City-area districts take that role...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
KCTV 5
Former Department of Corrections deputy pleads guilty to tax evasion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The former deputy director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of individual income tax evasion. By pleading guilty, Johnson admitted that he failed to...
KCTV 5
Kansas City LGBTQ Commission issues statement following Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that killed five people and injured 18 others, the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission has released a statement. In it, the commission called for and directed responsibility for another mass shooting toward politicians that engage...
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
Kansas City to ask for extra tax on recreational marijuana purchases
Once recreational marijuana can be purchased, Missouri will collect 6% of the tax revenue, but cities like Kansas City can ask for 3% too.
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
adastraradio.com
Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
Wichita Eagle
How will Kansas enforce marijuana ban as recreational sales begin in bordering Missouri?
As Missouri prepares to allow recreational marijuana sales, Kansas law enforcement agencies operating in the Kansas City area have no plans to change how they enforce their state’s total ban on the drug. “We are going to continue to enforce all state and local laws as they relate to...
Comments / 0