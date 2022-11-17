ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
republic-online.com

Ellison officially wins council race after recount

The roller coaster ride that has been the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race came to an end Sunday, Nov. 20, with incumbent Tiffany Ellison defeating challenger Kevin Roche by three votes following a hand recount of the ballots. Roche was initially ahead by two votes, 208 to 206, at...
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Results flip in Louisburg council race following canvass

LOUISBURG – When Tiffany Ellison walked into the Miami County Clerk’s Office on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, for the canvass of votes to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election, she was still trailing challenger Kevin Roche by two votes in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race.
LOUISBURG, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.

Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Our readers pick Johnson County’s best comfort food 🍗🍽

That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post asked our readers to send us their best comfort food recommendations in Johnson County. Try out one of these restaurants — and their specific menu items mentioned by readers — this holiday season. Or anytime you need a cozy taste of home.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Former Department of Corrections deputy pleads guilty to tax evasion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The former deputy director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of individual income tax evasion. By pleading guilty, Johnson admitted that he failed to...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
adastraradio.com

Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy