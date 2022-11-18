ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Music professor Gina Gillie discussed her new composition and short film

Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Professor of Music Gina Gillie recently premiered her first electroacoustic music composition at Seattle Symphony’s Octave 9. Titled “Pale Blue Dot for solo horn and fixed media,” the piece is inspired by the 1991 photograph taken by the Voyager 1 spacecraft as well as Carl…
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Zoolights begins Friday

TACOMA, Wash.—Festive and bright holiday magic returns with Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this Friday, Nov. 25 and runs through Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays. “Zoolights...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

City of DuPont 2022 Parks and Recreation Auction

City of DuPont announcement. The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department invites you to participate in our virtual auction, “A Few of My Favorite Things.” This year’s auction will be full of items for your holiday gift giving to include gift baskets, gift certificates to local and regional eateries, wine & cheese baskets, holiday items, scrumptious desserts and much more.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

Victoria Woodards is First Tacoma Mayor to Serve as National League of Cities President Since 1967

TACOMA, Wash. –Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards was recently elected National League Of Cities president. She is the first Tacoma mayor since Mayor Harold M. Tollefson to serve in this role and, as announced by the Association of Washington Cities (AWC), the first in 40 years from the state of Washington. Mayor Woodards will serve a one-year term as NLC president, succeeding Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

CPSD Elementary Students Compete in Annual Future Chefs Culinary Competition

Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District (CPSD) elementary school students put on their chef hats and whipped up their favorite dishes to compete in the annual Future Chefs Culinary Competition. An overwhelming 59 applicants across all 11 CPSD elementary schools submitted their tastiest recipes to reimagine their...
The Suburban Times

Warm Blessings Coat and Blanket Drive

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. BRRRRR! If you’re reading this from the warmth of your home, you undoubtedly are counting your blessings as the chill factor heads below freezing. Many in our community aren’t as fortunate. The Lakewood Chamber is reaching out to our Members and Friends, asking...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

A Statement From Mayor Victoria Woodards on Recent Homicides

TACOMA, Wash. — “I am saddened to hear of the four homicides that occurred over the last week and am reminded that we must continue our efforts to prioritize violent crime reduction. Violent incidents cause ripples of trauma that affect the families of those impacted, and the community at large.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Ride Pierce Transit fare free on Friday, Nov. 25

Pierce Transit announcement. In thankful appreciation of its customers, partners and Pierce County’s business community, Pierce Transit is offering free fares on local bus, SHUTTLE and Runner services on Friday, Nov. 25. The public is encouraged to take transit for free this Black Friday to support local businesses and shops.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Adult Dog Adoption Fees Waived at Tacoma Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs (2 years old or older) from Nov. 16 – 30. Dog adopters will only be responsible for paying a city license depending on their place of residence.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

LPD earns re-accreditation

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Nov. 22 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 22 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Operation Santa Paws … Unleashed

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. Now, more than ever, pets are keeping many people centered … and emotionally stronger because of the sheer joy and love they bring into our lives. Help your neighbors and our homeless keep their pets for the Paw-lidays. This year, we are joining...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

CPSD Promising Future: Zadie Wells

A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Hillside Elementary School third grader Zadie Wells. Open-minded and eager to learn, Zadie loves participating in different activities that develop her knowledge in multiple areas to become a well-rounded student. “My favorite subjects in school are reading, music and PE,” Zadie said. “Every subject is my favorite because we get to do activities, but my favorite subject is drawing!”
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakes Students Discuss Aviation Opportunities with Boeing

Clover Park School District announcement. Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at Lakes High School were treated to a visit from The Boeing Company’s dedicated hiring manager David Pasillas. Pastillas spoke with students about career opportunities, different fields of engineering, options Boeing Co. provides for higher education, the need...
The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – November 22, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Luella Dorothy Case; Zane Austin Miller. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood 2023-2024 Biennial Budget adopted

City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council adopted the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at its meeting Monday. The city is projected to end the year in its best financial condition in a couple of decades. Building on a strong financial position, the city continued its smart financial planning. Looking to the biennium, the adopted budget does not include reductions in services, does not use one-time monies for ongoing programs and is balanced, meaning operating expenditures do not exceed anticipated revenues.
LAKEWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy