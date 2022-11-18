Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Music professor Gina Gillie discussed her new composition and short film
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Professor of Music Gina Gillie recently premiered her first electroacoustic music composition at Seattle Symphony’s Octave 9. Titled “Pale Blue Dot for solo horn and fixed media,” the piece is inspired by the 1991 photograph taken by the Voyager 1 spacecraft as well as Carl…
The Suburban Times
Lakewood History Museum Hosts Heartwarming Christmas Film “ELF” Plus Special Visit by Santa, Dec. 3
Submitted by Phil Raschke. An orphan baby sneaks into Santa’s gift bag and is accidentally taken to the North Pole. Given the name of Buddy, he is raised by Elves, but soon comes to realize his human size doesn’t fit in. So he heads to New York City to find his father … who happens to be on Santa’s naughty list!
The Suburban Times
Zoolights begins Friday
TACOMA, Wash.—Festive and bright holiday magic returns with Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this Friday, Nov. 25 and runs through Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays. “Zoolights...
The Suburban Times
City of DuPont 2022 Parks and Recreation Auction
City of DuPont announcement. The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department invites you to participate in our virtual auction, “A Few of My Favorite Things.” This year’s auction will be full of items for your holiday gift giving to include gift baskets, gift certificates to local and regional eateries, wine & cheese baskets, holiday items, scrumptious desserts and much more.
The Suburban Times
Victoria Woodards is First Tacoma Mayor to Serve as National League of Cities President Since 1967
TACOMA, Wash. –Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards was recently elected National League Of Cities president. She is the first Tacoma mayor since Mayor Harold M. Tollefson to serve in this role and, as announced by the Association of Washington Cities (AWC), the first in 40 years from the state of Washington. Mayor Woodards will serve a one-year term as NLC president, succeeding Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Elementary Students Compete in Annual Future Chefs Culinary Competition
Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District (CPSD) elementary school students put on their chef hats and whipped up their favorite dishes to compete in the annual Future Chefs Culinary Competition. An overwhelming 59 applicants across all 11 CPSD elementary schools submitted their tastiest recipes to reimagine their...
The Suburban Times
Warm Blessings Coat and Blanket Drive
Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. BRRRRR! If you’re reading this from the warmth of your home, you undoubtedly are counting your blessings as the chill factor heads below freezing. Many in our community aren’t as fortunate. The Lakewood Chamber is reaching out to our Members and Friends, asking...
The Suburban Times
A Statement From Mayor Victoria Woodards on Recent Homicides
TACOMA, Wash. — “I am saddened to hear of the four homicides that occurred over the last week and am reminded that we must continue our efforts to prioritize violent crime reduction. Violent incidents cause ripples of trauma that affect the families of those impacted, and the community at large.
The Suburban Times
Ride Pierce Transit fare free on Friday, Nov. 25
Pierce Transit announcement. In thankful appreciation of its customers, partners and Pierce County’s business community, Pierce Transit is offering free fares on local bus, SHUTTLE and Runner services on Friday, Nov. 25. The public is encouraged to take transit for free this Black Friday to support local businesses and shops.
The Suburban Times
Adult Dog Adoption Fees Waived at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs (2 years old or older) from Nov. 16 – 30. Dog adopters will only be responsible for paying a city license depending on their place of residence.
The Suburban Times
LPD earns re-accreditation
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Nov. 22 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 22 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Operation Santa Paws … Unleashed
Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. Now, more than ever, pets are keeping many people centered … and emotionally stronger because of the sheer joy and love they bring into our lives. Help your neighbors and our homeless keep their pets for the Paw-lidays. This year, we are joining...
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Zadie Wells
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Hillside Elementary School third grader Zadie Wells. Open-minded and eager to learn, Zadie loves participating in different activities that develop her knowledge in multiple areas to become a well-rounded student. “My favorite subjects in school are reading, music and PE,” Zadie said. “Every subject is my favorite because we get to do activities, but my favorite subject is drawing!”
The Suburban Times
Lakes Students Discuss Aviation Opportunities with Boeing
Clover Park School District announcement. Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at Lakes High School were treated to a visit from The Boeing Company’s dedicated hiring manager David Pasillas. Pastillas spoke with students about career opportunities, different fields of engineering, options Boeing Co. provides for higher education, the need...
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – November 22, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Luella Dorothy Case; Zane Austin Miller. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood 2023-2024 Biennial Budget adopted
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council adopted the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at its meeting Monday. The city is projected to end the year in its best financial condition in a couple of decades. Building on a strong financial position, the city continued its smart financial planning. Looking to the biennium, the adopted budget does not include reductions in services, does not use one-time monies for ongoing programs and is balanced, meaning operating expenditures do not exceed anticipated revenues.
Comments / 0