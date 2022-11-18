Read full article on original website
Lady Scotties Travel To Take On University Of St. Mary JV
Leavenworth – On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Lady Scotties traveled to Leavenworth, Kansas to face off against University of St. Mary (Kan) JV for the second time this season. In their first matchup, Highland beat University of St. Mary (Kan) JV 81-68 at the Ben Allen Field House in Highland, Kansas. HCC moved to 8-0 All-Time against University of St. Mary (Kan) JV after defeating the Lady Spires 94-44. The Lady Scotties led 50-27 at the half. They shot over 50% from the floor and nearly 40% from behind the arc.
HMS competitors put another good week in the books
It was an outstanding week for the Hiawatha Middle School Red Hawks, as the girls basketball team continued their winning ways and the school’s wrestlers had strong tournament finishes. On Thursday night, the HMS girls swept the visiting Holton Wildcats. The 8th grade varsity team dominated Holton in a...
HP&R takes a look at a busy fall
The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation had a busy fall, as the department hosted 11 events in just two and a half months. Director Stacy Jasper said the events ranged from football to Halloween to 5Ks.
Hiawatha school music groups planning December concerts
The Hiawatha Schools vocal and band groups are planning several concerts in December. The Hiawatha Middle School Band will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and the high school band concert will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 — both concerts will be in the high school auditorium and are open to the public. The bands are under the direction of Jarod Estrada.
Brown County Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel
Twenty-seven members and two guests of Brown County KARSP met at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha Monday, Nov. 14 for a delicious turkey luncheon meeting. President Carol Bunning welcomed all and thanked all the members who had made the meeting possible by decorating, greeting, calling, and providing nut cups for the day.
HP&R announces upcoming holiday, winter events
The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation has announced its upcoming holiday and winter events. Letters To and From Santa: Holiday events kick off Nov. 28 as the letter box is open. Stop by the Fisher Center beginning Nov. 28 through Dec. 16 to drop off a letter to Santa in the Christmas mailbox by the front doors! Include a stamp and return address with your letter!
Alpha Kappa News
Becky Wahwasueky presented the program for the November 5th meeting of Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma which was held at the Carwell Building, Hiawatha. She described the JOM (Johnson-O’Malley) Program at Horton High School including what it is, how it developed and how it has grown. Members...
Women of Ag event highlights pollinators
The 2022 Women of Ag event highlighted pollinators at its Nov. 16 event at the Fisher Community Center. This was the fifth year for Women of Ag, which is sponsored by the Brown County Conservation District, along with FSA and several other local businesses and organizations. There were door prizes — sponsored by the vendors — given away throughout the evening, in addition to several speakers.
Second and fourth graders present 'A Night at the Movies'
The Hiawatha Elementary School second and fourth graders presented “A Night at the Movies,” under the direction of Heidi Diller, at last week’s fall concert. Second graders performed first, presenting “Let’s Go to the Movies!” with selections such as “Let’s Get Together” from the Parent Trap, “The Candy Man” from Willy Wonka and the chocolate Factory, “Flip, Flop and Fly” from Chicken Run, “We Know the Way” from Moana, “Beyond the Sea” from Finding Nemo, “Love is a song” from Bambi and “I’m a Believer” from Shrek.
Hiawatha organization receives Tower Foundation grant to support mental health services
A Hiawatha organization has been awarded a grant from the Tower Foundation to support mental health services, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today. Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center was awarded $22,750 to assist with the transition to and/or implementation of requirements for the new designation of being a certified community behavioral health clinic (CCBHC). The CCBHC model is being implemented in Kansas and will provide more resources to participating clinics and improve the care the clinics are able to provide to Kansas citizens.
Mennonite youth planning caroling event
The community is invited to a candlelit Christmas caroling evening at the Hiawatha Mennonite Church. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the church — located at 1312 260th Road, Hiawatha.
Stolen vehicle recovered in Doniphan County
A stolen vehicle has been recovered in Doniphan County. According to the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle — stolen from Platte County, Mo., was involved in a pursuit in Atchison County earlier on Thursday, was recovered that night.
Wehrman, Raymond E. 1932-2022
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Raymond Earl Wehrman, of rural White Cloud, the youngest son of Willian Earnest Wehrman, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Burris Wehrman, was born July 6, 1932, at home on the farm near White Cloud. He passed away Nov. 16, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital peacefully, with family by his side.
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Evergy headquarters in downtown Topeka. The utility's energy efficiency plan could be drastically altered under a proposal by regulators. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
History Mysteries at the Museum, “A Three Day Feast”
Special Note: Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving!. Do you have other Thanksgiving holiday memories from school, such as coloring pictures of a cornucopia, pilgrims, and indigenous people gathered at a feast? Sadly, to arrive at that peaceful table, there were many not-so-wonderful memories. So, here are a few details that may illuminate the holiday! The first celebration took place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1621, and it was not a one-and-done meal but a three-day festival! Add that gravy boat to your hat! The indigenous tribe was the Wampanoag people; for them, it was a day of remembrance rather than a food-inspired feast! The first Thanksgiving included at least 90 tribal members, and 50 pilgrims were at the dinner! We may encounter a few more reasons to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! The original journey of the pilgrims to the colonies was difficult! Seventy-five percent of the women perished. The remaining pilgrims comprised 22 men, four women, and 25 children and teenagers! What the cornucopia!!! Who was doing the dishes!!! And I thought dinner for eight to ten-ish was a nightmare! The celebration included games of marksmanship (like archery) and hunting. It took the tribal leaders a two-day walk to get to the feast! The Wampanoag leader, Massasoit, negotiated the peace treaty in 1620! The peace remains intact for approximately ten years following the treaty’s signing!
County Commission approves COLA raise for employees
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met on Monday morning, and after several discussions of a potential Cost of Living Adjustment raise over the past month, approved a $.50 raise for all employees, excluding commissioners. Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker said the county is pleased with the way the staff has worked...
